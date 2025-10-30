Alliance Orthopedics Helps Runners Get Back on Track with Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery

Alliance Orthopedics helps runners return to pain-free movement with minimally invasive bunion surgery for faster, safer recovery and lasting results.

Recovery is remarkable. Patients walk the same day, wear sneakers in two weeks, and run again in six to eight, with minimal pain or scarring, restoring mobility and confidence.” — - Dr. Ammar Saymeh, DPM | Director of Lower Extremity Services

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For runners, athletes, and anyone who relies on their stride, foot and ankle pain can feel like a finish line they never meant to cross. Whether it’s a bunion that makes every step painful or an ankle injury that keeps you off the trail, Alliance Orthopedics is helping people get back to the movement, competition, and confidence they love with innovative surgical and non-surgical solutions designed for faster, safer recovery.At the heart of this effort are Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Dr. Maybelle Maningat, and Dr. Michael Thomas, fellowship-trained foot and ankle specialists known for combining precision medicine with athletic-minded recovery. Together, they lead a multidisciplinary team that supports patients from diagnosis through rehabilitation, ensuring every treatment plan is personalized, progressive, and performance-driven.Bunion Surgery for Runners: A New Era of Speed and PrecisionFor decades, traditional bunion surgery meant long recovery times and months off your feet. Alliance Orthopedics offers a minimally invasive bunion correction that has transformed the experience for runners and active patients alike. Using small incisions and specialized instruments, the procedure minimizes soft tissue disruption, reduces scarring, and accelerates healing.• Walking the same day: Most patients are weight-bearing immediately after surgery in a protective boot• Weeks, not months, off your feet: Typical boot use is just 2–4 weeks• Back to running sooner: Many athletes are cleared for impact activity in as little as 6–8 weeks“Traditional bunion surgery was effective, but it often meant losing an entire season of training,” says Dr. Ammar Saymeh, Director of Lower Extremity Services. “Our minimally invasive approach is built for athletes. It helps them return to movement faster and stronger.”Beyond Bunions: A Complete Foot and Ankle SolutionAlliance Orthopedics is redefining foot and ankle care for active individuals across New Jersey. From complex ankle instability and Achilles tendon injuries to fractures, plantar fasciitis, and arthritis, the team delivers evidence-based treatments that restore both form and function.“We don’t just fix what’s broken, we focus on performance, prevention, and the long-term health of the entire kinetic chain,” says Dr. Maybelle Maningat. “Our goal is to make sure every patient can move without hesitation, whether that’s a marathon runner or a weekend hiker.”The program’s success lies in its integrated care model, which connects surgical expertise with in-house physical therapy, chiropractic care, pain management, and performance training. This collaborative environment ensures that recovery isn’t just about healing, it’s about reclaiming strength, balance, and confidence.“Our patients don’t just walk out pain-free,” adds Dr. Michael Thomas. “They walk out with a plan, a purpose, and the confidence to keep going.”The Cost of Waiting: Why Early Treatment MattersA bunion isn’t just a cosmetic issue, it’s a structural deformity that worsens over time. When left untreated, the misalignment can increase pressure on surrounding joints, leading to progressive cartilage damage, chronic pain, and early arthritis.“Delaying treatment doesn’t make the problem go away,” says Dr. Saymeh. “It makes the correction more complex and the recovery longer. Early intervention gives us the best chance to preserve the joint and protect mobility for years to come.”The Alliance Orthopedic AdvantageAt Alliance Orthopedics, recovery is more than a medical process, it’s a mindset. With advanced imaging, minimally invasive techniques, and a team of specialists working side by side, Alliance Orthopedics delivers outcomes that prioritize motion, not limitation.If pain, deformity, or chronic injury has slowed you down, there’s a better way forward. Alliance Orthopedics helps patients move better, feel stronger, and get back to the life they love. One stride at a time.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is a leading multidisciplinary healthcare practice with locations across New Jersey, dedicated to helping patients move better, feel stronger, and live healthier. The practice brings together experts in orthopedics, chiropractic care, physical therapy, pain management, sports medicine, and regenerative medicine under one roof to deliver integrated, patient-centered care.At Alliance Orthopedics, the mission is simple yet powerful: to help every patient get Better Every Day. Through innovative treatments, performance optimization, and a relentless focus on long-term wellness, Alliance Orthopedics empowers individuals to recover fully and return to the activities they love without compromise.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and their comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com.LINKS:Dr. Ammar Saymeh: https://allianceortho.com/provider/ammar-saymeh-dpmdirector-of-lower-extremity-servicesfoot-ankle-specialist/ Dr. Maybelle Maningat: https://allianceortho.com/provider/maybelle-maningat/ Dr. Michael Thomas: https://allianceortho.com/provider/michael-a-thomas-dpm-ms-facfas-dabpmboard-certified-foot-ankle-specialist/ Alliance Orthopedics: https://allianceortho.com/

