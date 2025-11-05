14th Avenue Scheduled to be Closed for Bridge Replacement Work in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, a bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin on 14th Avenue Northwest on the bridge over the Big Sioux River in Watertown. During operations, 14th Avenue Northwest will be closed to traffic from 7th Street West to 10th Street Northwest. The closure is anticipated to remain in place until July 2026.

Motorists will be guided around the closure via a signed detour utilizing S.D. Highway 20, 10th Avenue Northwest, and U.S. Highway 81.

The prime contractor for this $2 million project is Grangaard Construction Inc. of Watertown, SD. The overall project completion date is Oct. 2026.

