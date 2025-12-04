SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Preliminary Recommendations for Tripp County Master Transportation Plan

For Immediate Release:

Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

WINNER, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) in conjunction with Tripp County will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (CT) to present and receive public input on the preliminary recommendations for the Tripp County Master Transportation Plan.

The public meeting open house will be held at the Tripp County 4-H Center, located at 815 W. 12th St. in Winner. Please use the north entrance of the 4-H Center to attend the public meeting. A short presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, SDDOT staff will be available with displays from the presentation to discuss the preliminary recommendations and answer questions. The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with SDDOT staff.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend. For those who cannot attend or would like more information about the Tripp County Master Transportation Plan, please visit http://www.TrippCountyMTP.com. Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting and through the website until Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025.

For more information, please contact Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or via email at Katrina.burckhard@state.sd.us or Jesse Poore, AICP Transportation Planner, at 402-438-7530 or via email at Jesse.poore@fhueng.com.

