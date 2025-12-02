Southbound On- and Off- Ramps on Interstate 229 at Cliff Avenue Scheduled to Reopen in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025



Contact:

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, the southbound on- and off-ramps at Cliff Avenue (exit 4) on Interstate 229 are scheduled to reopen to traffic. Motorists are advised that while the southbound on-ramp will reopen, it will only be accessible from southbound Cliff Avenue.

Drivers using the southbound off-ramp will be able to access both northbound and southbound Cliff Avenue. These ramps were fully reconstructed as part of the overall interchange reconstruction project at Cliff Avenue (exit 4). Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.



The prime contractor for this $48 million project is T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2027.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on this reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I229Exit4" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

