SilverTech Recognized with Multiple w3 Awards for Excellence in Digital Innovation for Visit NH and Port Canaveral

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a leading national digital experience agency, has been honored with multiple w3 Awards for outstanding achievement in digital strategy, design, and technology innovation for its work on VisitNH.gov and Port Canaveral. Presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), the w3 Awards celebrate creative excellence on the web and recognize agencies that set new standards in user experience and digital transformation.These honors highlight SilverTech’s leadership in delivering digital ecosystems that transform how destinations, infrastructure organizations, and enterprises engage with their audiences.Transforming Destinations Through Digital ExperienceVisit New Hampshire (VisitNH.gov)SilverTech partnered with the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development to completely reimagine the state’s official tourism website into a high-performing, data-driven destination experience.Built on Xperience by Kentico, the new VisitNH.gov delivers personalized, dynamic content tailored to users’ interests and geolocation — helping travelers discover authentic New Hampshire experiences faster and more intuitively.The redesign also includes:Dynamic Foliage Tracker: An all-new, reimagined foliage tracker—one of the most in-demand features of the site during fall—provides real-time insights, updated visuals, and improved travel planning tools. The previous version was a simple slider and color-coded map; the new design delivers a more engaging, intuitive experience for foliage seekers.Personalized Experiences: Leveraging geolocation technology, the site now tailor’s homepage content to key audiences such as Canadian visitors from Quebec.Enhanced accessibility and faster performance, improving Core Web Vitals by more than 50%Increased engagement metrics, including a 30% lift in session interaction and nearly 20% more event calendar activityThis latest recognition builds on SilverTech’s 20+ year partnership with the State of New Hampshire, where the agency continues to drive innovation across dozens of state websites and digital services. This long-standing partnership reflects trust, innovation, and a shared vision for advancing the state’s digital presence.Amy Bassett, Deputy Director of the NH Division of Travel and Tourism, praised the collaboration:“SilverTech’s digital expertise, combined with the power of the Kentico platform, has elevated our ability to compete in a digital-first tourism market. The new VisitNH.gov offers speed, ease of use, and personalization that keep visitors engaged and coming back.”Modernizing a Global Gateway: Port CanaveralFor Port Canaveral, one of the world’s busiest cruise and cargo ports, SilverTech delivered a complete digital transformation — designing a site that reflects the Port’s role as a hub of travel, trade, and innovation.The new website, built on Progress Sitefinity, streamlines complex navigation into a clean, intuitive experience for multiple audiences including travelers, tenants, and maritime partners. The result is a powerful, responsive site that provides real-time information, simplifies access to port services, and strengthens the Port’s digital infrastructure for the future.In addition to winning a w3 award, Port Canaveral was just awarded a Davey Award honoring this outstanding website redesign. The Davey Awards is a premier international creative awards celebrating smart, nimble and impactful work that gives users a great digital experience. Behind the scenes, SilverTech implemented modern content management tools and workflows to give Port Canaveral’s communications team more autonomy, flexibility, and speed in publishing updates.“Winning multiple w3 Awards for two very different clients demonstrates SilverTech’s ability to deliver measurable impact through creativity, data, and technology,” said Bill Storace, Chief Digital Officer at SilverTech. “Whether inspiring travel to a state or streamlining access to a major U.S. port, our goal is always the same — to craft connected digital experiences that make complex ecosystems simple, personal, and effective.”About the w3 AwardsThe w3 Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), honor the best in digital creativity across websites, marketing, mobile, video, social, and emerging technologies. Judged by leading professionals from top media, communications, and marketing firms, the awards recognize exceptional design, usability, and innovation in digital communications.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers through measurable, modern, and innovative digital solutions. Founded in 1996, the national agency delivers an unexpectedly enjoyable client experience while solving complex business challenges through strategy, creativity, and technology. With offices in Bedford, NH, Indianapolis, IN, and Cleveland, OH, SilverTech sets the bar higher for smart, collaborative client partnerships. The 2025 acquisition of Paragon Inc. expands SilverTech’s reach and capabilities, broadening its service offerings, deepening enterprise expertise, and creating new opportunities to deliver greater value and impact for clients. SilverTech’s full suite of services includes digital strategy and consulting, marketing, user experience and design, journey mapping, advanced web and AI application development, and data and technology integration. Together, the combined teams manage a diverse roster of clients including Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, the State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, UGG, HOKA, and Mutual of Omaha.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.