SilverTech Named a 2026 Chief Marketer Agency of the Year

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a nationally recognized digital experience agency, is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of Chief Marketer’s 2026 Agencies of the Year , one of the most prestigious honors in the marketing and digital experience industry. This top distinction celebrates SilverTech’s exceptional innovation, measurable impact, and leadership in helping brands transform and elevate their customer engagement strategies.Chief Marketer Agencies of the Year award is considered one of the most respected distinctions in the field, celebrating the top premier agencies that demonstrate unrivaled excellence across creative, digital, and technological disciplines. SilverTech’s selection highlights its leadership in digital transformation, commitment to customer-centric innovation, and proven ability to deliver meaningful results for clients across financial services, utilities, travel and tourism manufacturing, healthcare, and government.“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. “For nearly three decades, we’ve focused on building digital experiences that create real and lasting value for our clients. Being named a Chief Marketer Agency of the Year validates our belief that strategy-led, technology-forward engagement drives transformative results.”The recognition follows a year of accelerated momentum for SilverTech, as the agency continues to expand its leadership in AI-powered personalization, composable digital architectures, data-driven experience design, and advanced marketing technologies. SilverTech’s long-standing partnerships with platforms such as Kentico, Progress Sitefinity, Contentstack, and other leading digital experience platforms further strengthen its ability to deliver modern, scalable, and future-ready digital ecosystems.“Earning Agency of the Year underscores the remarkable dedication and talent of our team,” added Jeff McPherson, Chief Growth Officer at SilverTech. “Our mission is to help organizations connect more effectively with their customers through AI-driven data, innovation, and meaningful digital experiences. This award is a testament to that mission and the measurable success we deliver.”SilverTech’s Agency of the Year recognition reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to elevate their digital presence, modernize their digital ecosystems, enhance customer journeys, drive measurable results, and achieve sustainable growth through strategic and technologically advanced solutions.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers through measurable, modern, and innovative digital solutions. Founded in 1996, the national agency delivers an unexpectedly enjoyable client experience while solving complex business challenges through strategy, creativity, and technology. With offices in Bedford, NH, Indianapolis, IN, and Cleveland, OH, SilverTech sets the bar higher for smart, collaborative client partnerships.Following its 2025 acquisition of Paragon Inc., SilverTech expanded its reach and capabilities, broadening its service offerings, deepening enterprise expertise, and creating new opportunities to deliver greater value and impact for clients. SilverTech’s full suite of services includes digital strategy and consulting, marketing, user experience and design, journey mapping, advanced web and AI application development, and data and technology integration. Together, the combined teams manage a diverse roster of clients including Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, the State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, UGG, HOKA, and Mutual of Omaha.Visit www.silvertech.com to learn more.

