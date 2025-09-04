Kavi Global Awarded Patent for Digital Knowledge Worker® to Transform the Future of Work

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫™ leverages various AI agents with structured human oversight, enabling them to learn, adapt, and collaborate with people.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kavi Global, a leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced it has been awarded a U.S. patent for its Digital Knowledge Worker® frameworkA breakthrough innovation designed to unlock millions of dollars of hidden enterprise value and redefine the future of work.The Digital Knowledge Workeris an intelligent system that represents the seamless combination of human expertise and machine intelligence.It operates in two key models:𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧-𝐢𝐧-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐩—where people guide and oversee AI agents in real time.𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧-𝐨𝐧-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐩—where humans maintain supervisory control while AI agents autonomously execute tasks.Unlike traditional rule-based bots, the Digital Knowledge Worker™ leverages various AI agents with structured human oversight, enabling them to learn, adapt, and collaborate with people.This framework delivers real-time insights, streamlines workflows, and makes data-driven recommendations—elevating human employees from repetitive tasks into strategic, decision-making, and oversight roles.𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:Organizations deploying the Digital Knowledge Workerare already reporting transformative outcomes: 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 —Faster clinical decision support, automated clinical administrative tasks and notes, and personalized treatment planning improve outcomes and satisfaction.𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠—Predictive maintenance reduces downtime, AI-driven quality control minimizes defects, and production scheduling becomes more efficient.𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧—AI-powered route optimization and fleet management lower operational costs, while autonomous mobility pilots enhance safety.𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 – Advanced fraud detection, AI-driven underwriting, and personalized wealth management accelerate decision-making and reduce losses.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• Up to 60% reduction in operational costs• 5x faster decision-making through intelligent insights• 70% productivity gains by shifting repetitive work to AI Agents𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐚: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫At the core of the patented framework is Advana, Kavi Global’s proprietary data engineering, orchestration, and analytics platform.Acting as the control tower for enterprise AI, Advana coordinates AI agents, streamlines data pipelines, ensures compliance-ready governance, and provides real-time dashboards for human oversight.By serving as the central nervous system of AI-powered workforces, Advana ensures reliable, ethical, and accountable AI operations at scale.𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈, 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞Grounded in principles of responsible intelligence, the patented framework ensures people remain in control while AI drives efficiency.The Digital Knowledge Workeris not just automation—it is a patented, AI-enabled collaborator that augments human expertise and delivers measurable business value.“The Digital Knowledge Worker combines the best of both worlds, human judgment and machine intelligence,” said Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global.By responsibly embedding AI into core business processes, we empower organizations to unlock hidden value, accelerate transformation, and thrive in an AI-first economy.Kavi Global is a trusted partner for enterprises accelerating their digital transformation journeys. The company specializes in data, AI, analytics, and intelligent automation, helping clients across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, transportation, and logistics achieve sustainable growth and efficiency.With patented innovations like the Digital Knowledge Workerand proprietary platforms like Advana, Kavi Global continues to lead the industry in responsible, high-impact AI adoption.To learn more about Kavi Global, visit www.kaviglobal.com For more inquiries:

