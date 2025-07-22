Kavi Global Proudly Announces SOC 2 Compliance for Kavi India, Strengthening Client Trust & Security.

With SOC 2 Type II certification, Kavi India ensures stronger data governance for clients in healthcare, manufacturing, and transport.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kavi Global is proud to announce that its India operations have achieved SOC 2 certification, underscoring the company’s excellence in data security and governance.SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is an independent audit framework that evaluates an organization’s controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.Kavi Global delivery centers underwent a thorough independent audit to earn the SOC 2 (Type II) report. The result is a comprehensive attestation of Kavi’s data security posture.In today’s environment, enterprises demand assurance that their analytics partners handle data with the utmost care. Achieving SOC 2 compliance provides clients with peace of mind.For healthcare providers, manufacturers, and transportation companies handling sensitive information, Kavi’s SOC 2 certification provides an additional layer of confidence."𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐚 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞—𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭," said Vimal Raj Arockiasamy, Senior Director of Intelligent Apps at Kavi Global“𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝟐 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲—𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐭,” said Ganesan Deivasigamani, Director of Technology Enabled Services at Kavi India.𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞-𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Strengthened data privacy controls and audit-ready frameworks.• Simplified adherence to global compliance standards.𝐔𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:• Assurance in Kavi’s cloud security protocols and IT governance.• By meeting SOC 2’s stringent requirements, Kavi Global has fortified its ability to protect and manage critical client data.• This achievement aligns with the company’s ongoing global expansion, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for organizations in highly regulated sectors.Kavi Global is a pure-play data analytics and AI company that accelerates digital transformation for clients while upholding the highest standards of data governance. Serving industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, Kavi Global delivers solutions and services with a steadfast commitment to security and compliance.For More Information:

