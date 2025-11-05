Governor Abbott Celebrates Over 3 Million Active Texas Business Entities

TEXAS, November 5 - November 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Record Milestone For Texas Economy

Governor Greg Abbott and Secretary of State Jane Nelson today announced that Texas has exceeded 3 million registered businesses — a record high that marks a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing economic growth.

“Texas now has more than 3 million registered businesses, more than double from when I took office," said Governor Abbott. "This milestone shows the true strength of the Texas economy. Texas is the land of freedom and opportunity where businesses and workers can chart their own path to succeed and thrive. With no corporate or personal income tax, a highly skilled and diverse workforce, and the best business climate in the nation, Texas attracts innovators and entrepreneurs from across the country and around the world.”

“This is a proud moment, and I congratulate all the entrepreneurs who are choosing to do business here in Texas,” said Secretary Nelson. “Reaching the 3 million active entities mark demonstrates the strong confidence the business community has in our state, and there are no signs of this trend slowing down. My office remains committed to delivering efficient, reliable service to support business formations and operations in Texas.”

As of November 2025, Texas has over 3 million registered business entities, which is more than double the number entities registered a decade ago — just over 1.4 million in 2015.

The total includes both businesses incorporated in Texas and out-of-state entities conducting business in the Lone Star State. The largest classification is in-state, limited liability companies (LLCs).

To support the growing number of Texas businesses, the Office of the Secretary of State continues to modernize many services and is enhancing online resources. In September, the Secretary's office launched Texas Express, which offers same-day and next-day services for many business services.