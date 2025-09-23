LATLC and ECF Restore Mobility for Altadena Teen With $10,000 Custom Wheelchair After Fires

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities joined Exceptional Children's Foundation to donate a new, specialized wheelchair for Xavier Young Exceptional Children's Foundation joined Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities to help donate a new, specialized wheelchair to Xavier Young Xavier Young, the young Altadena teen joined by Maxine Moshay of Exceptional Children's Foundation and Angela Belty of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (L-R: Maxine Moshay, Xavier Young, Angela Belty) Xavier Young, the young Altadena teen joined by the wonderful Pasadena community, LATLC and ECF celebrating him getting his new, specialized wheelchair

LATLC and ECF provide a $10,000 custom wheelchair to restore mobility and independence for Altadena teen affected by devastating fires.

Partnering with Exceptional Children’s Foundation allows us to do more than provide emergency aid—we can help children like Xavier regain their independence and move forward.” — Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the Eaton fires swept through Altadena, middle school student Xavier Young, who attends Eliot Arts Magnet as part of the Pasadena Unified School District, was doubly impacted, losing not only his home but also his school in Altadena. On top of this, he lost his lifeline: a specialized wheelchair he depended on every day.Thanks to the combined efforts of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) and the Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF), Xavier has received a brand-new, custom medical-grade wheelchair to replace what was lost. Valued at $10,000, the wheelchair was designed to meet his specific needs, including safe transportation on school buses, restoring his independence, and allowing him to return to school and daily activities with confidence.“The fires hit the special needs community especially hard. They lost vital equipment, including specialized wheelchairs like this, that are essential for mobility and independence. We are so proud to partner with Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities to help replace what was lost and provide crucial support to those affected,” said Maxine Moshay, Chief Development Officer of Exceptional Children’s Foundation.The presentation of Xavier’s new wheelchair formed part of LATLC’s larger fire relief campaign, which raised6 $100,000 to support families, first responders, and schools impacted by the Eaton and Palisades fires. Beyond immediate relief such as food, supplies, and scholarships, LATLC reached out to its 152 partner charities to identify families who lost vital medical equipment. ECF, which serves nearly 4,000 children and adults with developmental disabilities annually, partnered with LATLC to make these replacements possible.“LATLC exists to step in when our community needs us most,” said Megan Klein, 2025 President of LATLC. “Partnering with Exceptional Children’s Foundation allows us to do more than provide emergency aid—we can help children like Xavier regain their independence and move forward.”This partnership builds on LATLC’s nearly decade-long support of ECF, totaling more than $52,000 in grants and direct projects. Earlier this year, LATLC and ECF also replaced other critical medical equipment lost in the fires, including a specialized bath system for a young child.About Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF)Exceptional Children’s Foundation provides the highest-quality services for children and adults who are challenged with special needs, empowering them to reach their greatest potential. Each year, ECF serves nearly 4,000 clients and their families at 14 program sites, in clients’ homes, and in community settings throughout Los Angeles County. ECF is the only organization of its kind in California to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Learn more at www.ecf.net About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC)Established in 2006, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities is a nonprofit organization led by more than 3,000 trial lawyers committed to improving lives throughout Southern California. LATLC provides financial support, scholarships, and volunteer services to underserved communities, with a focus on education, housing, health, and emergency assistance. Through year-round giving and hands-on service, LATLC remains dedicated to making a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.latlc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.