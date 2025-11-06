TTA Named a 2025 Top 20 IT & Technical Training Company for 14th Straight Year TTA (The Training Associates)

TTA is proud to be named a 2025 Training Industry Top 20 IT & Technical Training Company, celebrating 14 consecutive years of recognition.

We’re honored to be recognized for the 14th consecutive year. This achievement reflects our incredible talent and the trust organizations place in us to support critical technology transformation.” — Maria Melfa, President & CEO of TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA, a global leader in learning and development talent and training solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025 Training Industry Top 20 IT & Technical Training Company — marking 14 consecutive years on this prestigious list.Training Industry announced its selections today as part of its annual Top Training Companies™ awards, developed to help learning leaders identify the most innovative and impactful providers serving the IT and technical training market.As organizations rapidly adopt new and emerging technologies, from AI-powered tools to cloud modernization and advanced data platforms, TTA delivers highly skilled technical trainers and scalable learning solutions that accelerate technology adoption and workforce readiness. Our vast network of IT experts supports hundreds of certification and platform needs, including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, ERP, CRM, POS, and proprietary systems.“We are honored to be recognized for the 14th year in a row,” said Maria Melfa, President & CEO of TTA. “Our clients are navigating constant technology transformation, and they rely on TTA for the expert training talent and flexibility required to enable their teams to excel. This achievement reflects the dedication of our consultants and the measurable results they deliver every day.”Selection to the 2025 Top Training Companies™ list was based on:- Scope and quality of IT and technical training offerings- Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact- Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships- Business performance and growth trajectory“This year’s Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies highlight a forward-thinking group of providers shaping the future of IT learning,” said Jalen Banks, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations deliver high-quality training for IT, cybersecurity, data, and other technical professionals, including in-demand programs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. They continue to leverage tools such as AI, augmented reality (AR), and virtual labs to provide skill-based learning that evolves alongside the rapidly changing IT landscape.”In addition to this recognition, TTA has been honored across multiple Training Industry lists, including:- Top 20 Outsourcing Companies- Top Custom Content Development- Watch List for Leadership TrainingThe company has also earned multiple Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for cutting-edge learning partnerships.About TTATTA is a certified women-owned business and global leader in learning and development talent and training solutions. With the largest network of L&D professionals and an agile delivery model, TTA provides organizations with the technical training expertise needed to drive transformation and boost workforce performance. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, TTA supports clients across industries in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Learn more at thetrainingassociates.com. About Training Industry, Inc.Training Industry is the most trusted source of insights and information for corporate learning and development. Through content, events, research, and its Top 20 Training Companies Lists, Training Industry connects learning leaders with innovative providers and emerging best practices in L&D. Learn more at trainingindustry.com.

