TTA Recognized with Multiple 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® in Leadership Development

TTA, the leading provider of L&D talent and solutions, has been recognized with three 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Leadership Development.

These achievements are the direct result of our visionary clients who make developing leaders a priority and our top-tier L&D professionals who bring these initiatives to life.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA, the leading provider of learning and development talent and solutions, today announced it has been recognized with three 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awardsin Leadership Development This prestigious recognition, recognized with both Gold and Silver distinctions, reflects TTA’s ability to bring together elite talent and forward-thinking clients to design and deliver leadership programs that inspire, transform, and achieve measurable business results.With this year’s three new awards, TTA now holds 20 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards, further solidifying its position as a leader in learning and development excellence.TTA received three distinct 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awardsin Leadership Development:• 2025 Brandon Hall Group Gold Award in Excellence in Leadership Development in partnership with Operation Smile – Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program• 2025 Brandon Hall Group Silver Award in Excellence in Leadership Development in partnership with Prolacta Bioscience – Best Senior Manager Development Program• 2025 Brandon Hall Group Silver Award in Excellence in Leadership Development in partnership with ACI Worldwide – Best Leadership Development Program“These achievements are the direct result of our visionary clients who make developing leaders a priority, our top-tier L&D professionals who bring these initiatives to life, and the dedicated TTA team who ensures every program is executed with excellence and delivers measurable, lasting impact,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “Earning multiple Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards in Leadership Development reinforces TTA’s position as the trusted partner for organizations investing in their leaders.”“This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awardsprogram leader.Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on the following criteria:• Alignment to business need and environment• Program design, functionality, and delivery• Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity• Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefitsAbout TTASince 1994, TTA has been the trusted provider organizations turn to for premier learning and development talent and solutions. With the largest network of vetted L&D professionals in the industry, TTA partners with organizations of all sizes to design, develop, and deliver training programs that drive measurable results. From leadership development initiatives to technical training and large-scale learning rollouts, TTA provides the expertise, scalability, and flexibility organizations need to achieve their learning goals on time and within budget.About Brandon Hall Group™Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For over 30 years, the company has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Its HCM Excellence Awardsprogram was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

