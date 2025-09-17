TTA Releases New AI-Powered Talent Search, Expanding Access to Vetted L&D Professionals

TTA (The Training Associates) TTA Connect

New AI-powered platform feature empowers organizations to instantly match with vetted L&D professionals, blending speed with trusted expertise.

This launch represents the next evolution of TTA Connect. We’re combining the best of both worlds, giving clients self-service access to talent while still providing dedicated support and expertise.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA, the leading provider of learning and development (L&D) talent and solutions, announced the launch of AI-Powered Talent Search on its TTA Connect™ platform . This next-level upgrade allows organizations to search and select top-tier, vetted L&D professionals. The new release combines self-service speed with full-service support, enabling organizations to access the right talent quickly while benefiting from TTA’s trusted expertise.When a client submits a training requirement, the platform instantly delivers curated talent matches aligned to their specific project needs, allowing organizations to view detailed profiles and select their preferred professionals, with support from TTA’s dedicated team. This enhanced experience strengthens TTA’s position in strategic outsourcing and agile workforce models by continuing to elevate the client experience.For over 30 years, organizations of all sizes have partnered with TTA to scale L&D initiatives with highly skilled professionals. Now, with AI-driven search capabilities, clients gain immediate visibility into talent across strategy, design, and delivery, helping them close skill gaps faster and align resources with business priorities.“This launch represents the next evolution of TTA Connect,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. "We’re combining the best of both worlds, giving clients self-service access to talent while still providing dedicated support and expertise." She added, "AI brings unmatched speed to TTA Connect, but just as important, it empowers clients to explore talent on their own terms. We want to give them the ability to explore independently or lean on our team, knowing each decision is guided by our experience in delivering learning and development talent.”For independent L&D professionals, AI-Powered Talent Search creates greater exposure to project opportunities and a transparent way to connect with clients.“Just as this enhancement helps clients scale faster, it also opens new doors for our consultants,” said Maria Melfa. “AI-Powered Talent search makes it easier for talent to be matched with the right projects, giving them more ways to grow their careers while making an impact.”With this new AI-Powered Talent Search technology, TTA continues to lead the industry in creating faster, smarter ways for companies to access learning expertise and for talent to access meaningful opportunities.About TTATTA, a certified women-owned business, is the leading provider of expert learning and development talent and solutions. Organizations of all sizes partner with TTA to design, develop, and deliver training programs that drive transformation and scale. From leadership and professional development to large-scale technology implementations, TTA supports initiatives across every area of people and organizational growth.Our network of top-tier L&D professionals brings together passion, extensive experience, and fresh perspectives to help organizations achieve their learning goals on time and within budget. For more information, visit TheTrainingAssociates.com

