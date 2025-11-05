Mission Mobile Medical Appoints CDC Veteran to Lead ARPA-H PARADIGM Initiative Advancing Scalable Care Models

Logo

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group, a certified B-Corp transforming healthcare access through mobile infrastructure and technology-enabled healthcare programs, welcomes Aaron Borrelli, MPH, a 24-year veteran of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 28-years total with federal public health administration, has joined the organization as Senior Program Manager to lead the ARPA-H PARADIGM (Platform Accelerating Rural Access to Distributed & Integrated Medical care) project. This national initiative is developing scalable, advanced healthcare delivery beyond traditional facility-based care. Borrelli is also advising clients on mobile health operations and program development.Borrelli’s career at the CDC includes leadership roles in infectious disease preparedness and capacity, immunization program management and policy, and program coordination. Most recently, he served as Senior Public Health Advisor in the Division of Infectious Disease Readiness and Innovation. There, he offered technical guidance to state and local health departments and directed program integration within the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) program—a multi-billion-dollar national cooperative agreement supporting 64 state, local, and territorial health departments.Earlier in his career, Borrelli worked as a Health Policy Analyst in the CDC’s Immunization Services Division, where he advised on and coordinated national immunization policy. He also led efforts to strengthen Medicaid partnerships and reduce barriers to immunization access, shaping national strategies for vaccine delivery and collaboration with public health systems. His expertise includes federal grants management, program integration and management, and capacity building. He is proud to have supported several public health preparedness and response initiatives, including COVID-19, pandemic influenza, and Ebola.“Aaron’s experience reflects decades of building systems that don’t just react but also prepare, align, and deliver public health programs that last,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “He understands the complexity behind turning federal initiatives into reality and community impact. His leadership will help ensure that our part in the PARADIGM project, and beyond, delivers outcomes that are sustainable and truly accessible.”The ARPA-H PARADIGM project aims to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation by connecting healthcare research and development with real-world delivery. Borrelli oversees Mission Mobile Medical’s efforts to develop scalable care delivery platforms that incorporate modular mobile infrastructure and data systems to serve communities often overlooked by traditional models.“I’ve spent my career working to strengthen public health systems from the inside out,” said Aaron Borrelli, Senior Program Manager at Mission Mobile Medical Group. “What drew me to Mission Mobile Medical is the commitment to people and execution with an unwavering focus on increasing access to healthcare across our country. It’s exciting and rewarding to see mobile health programs literally drive impact forward to our nation’s communities. This team isn’t talking about access in theory; they’re building it, and it’s proven. That alignment between strategy and delivery is where lasting change happens.”Supporting a network of about 300 mobile health programs nationwide, Mission Mobile Medical Group partners with health systems, payors, and government agencies to implement scalable clinical programs that provide primary and preventive care directly to patients. Borrelli’s addition strengthens the company’s ability to align federal innovation goals with real-world healthcare delivery.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group, a public benefit corporation, supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (~300 operational sites in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with MCOs and health systems that are frustrated by efforts to implement scalable care-delivery programs in rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network adequacy, equipping and empowering local providers to assist MCOs in enhancing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key Quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, improved Blood Pressure and Diabetes control, improved prenatal and postnatal Care, and Behavioral Health screenings and treatments. www.missionmobilemed.com

