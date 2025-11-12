Mission Mobile Medical Welcomes Paul Rosen, MD, MPH, MMM as Chief Quality Officer

Logo

National health-quality leader and former CMS physician executive joins Mission Mobile Medical to advance data-driven care delivery and clinical performance.

Dr Paul Rosen has led quality transformation across every level of the healthcare system. His leadership at CMS modernized how hospitals and clinicians measure and improve performance.” — Amanda LeFever, Mission Mobile Medical President and CFO

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group, the world’s largest provider of scalable satellite healthcare delivery programs, welcomes Paul Rosen, MD, MPH, MMM, as Chief Quality Officer, expanding its leadership team with one of the nation’s foremost experts in healthcare quality improvement and system transformation.Dr. Rosen brings twenty years of clinical, academic, and federal experience to Mission Mobile Medical. At the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), he served as Senior Medical Advisor for the Quality Improvement and Innovation Group and as a physician leader for the Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative (TCPi). This nationwide effort enrolled over 150,000 clinicians across 18,000 practices to accelerate the transition to value-based care and improve health outcomes. He also managed several CMS quality and transparency programs, including the Hospital Quality Reporting Program, the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), Hospital Star Ratings, and the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program.In addition to his past national policy work, Dr. Rosen is a Professor of Pediatrics at West Virginia University and the state's first pediatric rheumatologist. He is the first pediatric specialist to serve the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, New Mexico. Before his federal service, he was the Clinical Director of Service and Operational Excellence at Nemours Children’s Health System, where he led lean design projects that enhanced the patient experience across five states.“Paul Rosen is one of the few physicians who has led quality transformation across every level of the healthcare system, from clinical to academic and federal,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “His leadership at CMS modernized how hospitals and clinicians measure and improve performance. At Mission Mobile Medical, he will help us establish a new national standard for quality in mobile care.”Dr. Rosen has been recognized as “One of the First 100 Innovators” by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and as a “Thought Leader in Patient Engagement” by NEJM Catalyst. A TEDx speaker and national advocate for patient-centered design, he holds graduate degrees in Public Health (Harvard University) and Medical Management (Carnegie Mellon University).“Mission Mobile Medical is proving that high-quality care can be delivered to remote areas beyond traditional brick and mortar settings,” said Paul Rosen, MD, MPH, MMM, Chief Quality Officer of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “We’re improving healthcare access by bringing care to where patients need it. Mobile care provides healthcare that is sustainable, scalable, and equitable, directly to patients and communities.”Mission Mobile Medical’s model delivers measurable outcomes and cost savings across a network of approximately 300 satellite clinics nationwide. The company was recently awarded up to $26 million by ARPA-H to expand rural mobile health innovation and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years, with 168 percent three-year growth. Dr. Rosen’s appointment underscores the company’s continued investment in leadership that unites policy-level expertise with frontline delivery.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group, a public benefit corporation, supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (~300 operational sites across 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with MCOs and health systems that are frustrated by efforts to develop scalable care-delivery programs for rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network capacity by equipping and empowering local providers to assist MCOs in increasing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, better Blood Pressure and Diabetes control, improved prenatal and postnatal care, and more effective behavioral health screenings and treatments. www.missionmobilemed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.