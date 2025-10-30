Mission Mobile Medical Welcomes Adam Barefoot, DMD, MPH as Chief Dental Officer to Lead Expansion of Mobile Oral Health

Logo

Former HRSA Chief Dental Officer and Georgia State Oral Health Director joins to advance integration of dentistry into scalable, community-based care models.

Access to dental care is one of the clearest dividing lines in American healthcare. We have the data, we have the evidence, but we stop short of execution. Mission Mobile Medical is changing that.” — Adam Barefoot, DMD, MPH

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group announced the appointment of Adam J. Barefoot, DMD, MPH, as Chief Dental Officer, a new executive role established to expand the organization’s national oral-health capabilities and expand dental services across its mobile care network.Dr. Barefoot is one of the nation’s most respected voices in public health dentistry, having served as Chief Dental Officer for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), where he directed federal oral health policy and interagency coordination to improve prevention, literacy, and access. Previously, as Georgia’s State Oral Health Director, he modernized statewide sealant and prevention programs, expanded water fluoridation initiatives, and built oral health surveillance systems that continue to guide data-driven policy decisions.His leadership and contributions were recently recognized with his election as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists (ICD), an honor awarded to fewer than 3% of dentists worldwide for advancing the science, ethics, and humanitarian practice of dentistry.“Dr. Barefoot’s work has shaped oral-health strategy at both the federal and state levels,” said Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group. “He understands how funding structures, workforce shortages, and reimbursement policies intersect to limit access, and more importantly, how to design systems that overcome those barriers and endure. His leadership strengthens our ability to align innovation, infrastructure, and measurable outcomes in a way that few others can.”“Access to dental care is one of the clearest dividing lines in American healthcare,” said Adam Barefoot, DMD, MPH. “We have the data, we have the evidence, but too often we stop short of execution. Mission Mobile Medical is changing that by building programs and supporting networks designed to reach people, not wait for them to arrive. I’m proud to help lead a team that treats oral health as foundational to overall health and is proving that care can be both mobile and sustainable.”Oral disease remains the most common chronic condition in the United States. National data show that half of children experience tooth decay before age 8, nearly half of adults have gum disease, and untreated oral disease causes an estimated $46 billion in annual productivity losses. These issues disproportionately affect rural and low-income populations, a gap Mission Mobile Medical aims to close by providing fully equipped, technology-enabled dental units where traditional care has not reached.Mission Mobile Medical supports approximately 300 mobile programs across 42 states and Canada, partnering with health systems, payers, and public agencies to provide primary, preventive, and dental care directly to patients.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group, a public benefit corporation, supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (~300 operational sites across 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with MCOs and health systems that are frustrated by efforts to develop scalable care-delivery programs for rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network capacity by equipping and empowering local providers to assist MCOs in increasing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, better Blood Pressure and Diabetes control, improved prenatal and postnatal care, and more effective behavioral health screenings and treatments. www.missionmobilemed.com

