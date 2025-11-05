Assisting Hands® Expands Collaboration with Pontosense to Bring AI-Powered Solutions to Franchisees Nationwide

Assisting Hands expands collaboration with Pontosense

The national rollout follows successful regional deployments of Silver Shield, the world’s most advanced wireless sensing monitoring system.

We’re honored to see our collaboration expand nationally, empowering caregivers and families with intelligent, privacy-preserving insights.” — Travis Peterson

WATERLOO, CANADA, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful deployment of Pontosense’s Silver Shield technology across several Assisting Hands franchise territories, the national organization has expanded its collaboration with Pontosense to bring AI-driven safety and wellness monitoring to locations nationwide.

Silver Shield uses wireless sensing and artificial intelligence to deliver real-time fall detection, activity monitoring, and wellness insights, all without cameras or wearables. The solution enables care agencies to enhance client safety, ease caregiver workload, and build deeper trust with families by offering peace of mind through unobtrusive, continuous monitoring.

“At Assisting Hands, we’re constantly looking for ways to help our franchise owners deliver better care and strengthen relationships with families,” said Andrew Dahle, Assisting Hands Chief Operations Officer. “Pontosense’s Silver Shield aligns perfectly with our commitment to compassionate, high-quality care. The technology adds a powerful layer of safety and peace of mind, while preserving the dignity and independence of our clients.”

The expanded collaboration will be spotlighted at the 2025 Assisting Hands Area Representative Meeting, where Assisting Hands Area Representative and Franchise Owner Dean Johnson will discuss how innovation and AI are reshaping the future of home care during a fireside chat with Travis Peterson, Pontosense Chief Commercial Officer.

The session will highlight how technology like Silver Shield integrates seamlessly into care environments, supporting caregivers while enhancing the overall experience for clients and families.

“Assisting Hands has built a trusted brand grounded in care and respect,” said Travis Peterson, Pontosense CCO. “We’re honored to see our collaboration expand nationally, empowering caregivers and families with intelligent, privacy-preserving insights that make independent living safer and more connected than ever.”

Together, Assisting Hands and Pontosense are advancing the Assisting Hands 360Care® model, combining human compassion with intelligent technology to deliver safer, more responsive care for clients nationwide.



About Assisting Hands® Home Care

Assisting Hands is a leading provider of non-medical in-home care, offering personalized support that helps seniors, the disabled, and others in need of assistance to remain safe and independent in the comfort of their own homes. Founded on the core values of compassion, dignity, and respect, Assisting Hands serves communities nationwide with a family of locally owned and operated franchise offices. From companionship and personal care to advanced programs like 360Care®, Assisting Hands is dedicated to delivering high-quality, dependable care while giving families peace of mind. Learn more at www.assistinghands.com.

About Pontosense

Pontosense develops privacy-first, contactless sensing technology that keeps people safe, healthy, and independent. Combining wireless engineering with AI, and backed by more than 600 patents, Pontosense transforms everyday spaces into intelligent, protective environments. Its flagship solution, Silver Shield, empowers families and care providers with real-time safety and wellness insights, while the broader platform extends into automotive and wellness applications worldwide. Visit www.pontosense.com to learn more.

