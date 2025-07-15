New Partnership Tackles Deadly Trend: Preventing Child Deaths in Hot Cars

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year in the United States, an average of 38 children die from heatstroke after being unintentionally left in vehicles. Last year (2024) was the same, with over 39 child fatalities, highlighting a persistent and tragic issue that demands urgent innovation and action.

To confront this challenge head-on, Auto Guardian and Pontosense Inc. have launched a joint advocacy and technology initiative focused on saving lives through smarter policy, better public awareness, and cutting-edge rescue and sensing capabilities.

“This partnership isn’t just about innovation; it’s about impact,” said Clover B. Apelian, Inventor and President of Auto Guardian. “By joining forces with Pontosense, we approach a full stack solution; detection and response, for every vehicle, every family.”

Auto Guardian brings deep expertise in occupant rescue, with platforms that trigger real-time emergency alerts when a child is at risk. As part of the collaboration, Auto Guardian will lead outreach with first responders, communities, and policymakers to accelerate the adoption of life-saving interventions.

Meanwhile, Pontosense is globally recognized for its ultra-precise mmWave radar sensing systems. With applications already in production for major automakers, their child-presence detection technology is engineered to meet and exceed Euro NCAP 2025 standards.

“Saving lives starts with knowing someone’s there,” said Travis Peterson, VP Enterprise and Strategic Partnerships at Pontosense. “We’ve built radar that can detect the tiniest chest movement of a sleeping infant, even through blankets or in total darkness. Combined with Auto Guardian’s expertise, we are building the next step in protecting families everywhere.”

The partnership will span public education campaigns, joint appearances, and coordinated outreach to government bodies and regulators across the U.S. With unified messaging, technical collaboration, and a shared mission, the two companies aim to define a new national standard for child safety in vehicles.

About Auto Guardian

Auto Guardian Life-Preservation, LLC, founded by inventor Clover B. Apelian, is a Florida-based company developing emergency intervention technologies to prevent in-vehicle child fatalities, while partnering with first responders and policymakers to drive nationwide adoption and legislative change.

About Pontosense

Pontosense Inc., headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, is a global leader in privacy-first wireless sensing, using radar-based technology to detect vital signs, motion, and falls, without cameras or wearables, for advanced safety in vehicles, home care, and elder support worldwide.

For information about Auto Guardian; please visit: https://www.autoguardian.us

For information about Pontosense; please visit: https://www.pontosense.com

