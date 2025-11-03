Pontosense and Care Daily Unite to Advance Intelligent, Privacy-First Care at Home and in Communities

Pontosense joins the Care Daily Alliance to deliver real-time fall detection, wellness insights, and pattern recognition

Pontosense joins the Care Daily Alliance to deliver real-time fall detection, wellness insights, and pattern recognition that supports independent living

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontosense, a global leader in privacy-first contactless sensing, announced that its radar-based Silver Shield system is now integrated with Care Daily, an AI-powered Ambient Operating System that unites the Care Daily Alliance of home- and community-focused solutions. The collaboration equips families, support teams, and care organizations with a data-driven foundation that enhances safety, reduces costs, and supports independence for people of all ages, including individuals with disabilities.

“At Pontosense, we believe technology should enhance life and protect the vulnerable without compromising dignity,” said Alex Qi, CEO of Pontosense. “Our mission is to create invisible intelligence that quietly saves lives by detecting danger, predicting risk, and preserving independence. Together with Care Daily, we are bringing this mission into homes and communities and making proactive, compassionate support possible for every family.”

Built on patented radar and AI, Silver Shield provides real-time fall detection, wellness tracking, and behavioural insights without cameras, microphones, or wearables. It installs quickly and has been validated with industry-leading accuracy. Families and care organizations can anticipate needs, reduce risk, and deliver proactive, data-informed support across diverse living environments.

The integration with Care Daily’s open ecosystem routes ambient behavioural and mobility signals from the living environment into Care Daily’s agentic Ambient Assistants. Organizations gain personalized care pathways, predictive alerts such as fall risk or changes in daily routines, and coordinated workflows that span families, caregivers, and professional teams. Ambient data becomes actionable insights that enable earlier intervention and scaled support.

“Every home should support independent living while protecting privacy, including in bedrooms and bathrooms,” said David Moss, CEO of Care Daily. “With Pontosense's Silver Shield deeply curated into Care Daily’s Ambient Operating System, homes and communities gain intelligence that recognizes patterns, identifies declines, and knows when help is needed without a button press. Ambient sensing can be proactive and life changing while preserving the privacy that makes a home feel like home.”

The partnership between Pontosense and Care Daily advances an open ecosystem for ambient intelligence that helps people and teams deliver better support with privacy first. Ambient assistants give the home an always-on awareness, recognize changes in daily patterns, and route the right alert to the right person at the right time. Pontosense contactless fall detection and wellness monitoring, combined with Care Daily’s Ambient Operating System, reduce caregiver burden and support independence across PACE programs, IDD services, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing, and community-based care. This open ecosystem invites innovators to contribute solutions and deliver compassionate, data-informed support across homes and communities.

About Pontosense

Pontosense develops privacy-first, contactless sensing technology that enhances lives and protects the vulnerable. By combining wireless engineering with AI, Pontosense transforms everyday spaces into intelligent, protective environments. Its flagship solution, Silver Shield, gives families and care providers real-time safety and wellness insights. The broader platform extends into automotive and wellness applications worldwide. Learn more at https://www.pontosense.com.

About Care Daily

Care Daily is a white label ready, AI-powered Ambient Operating System that unites a large open alliance of products and data sources to turn homes and communities into intelligent spaces for proactive care and wellness. Organizations can hire Ambient Assistants that help enhance safety, optimize staffing, and empower seniors and individuals with disabilities to live longer, healthier lives. Care Daily is a U.S. National Institute on Aging portfolio company recognized for scientific validation of AI-driven caregiving, particularly in support of families caring for loved ones with dementia. Learn more at www.CareDaily.ai.

