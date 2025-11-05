Palmetto Moon Celebrates Its Biggest Store Yet With Grand Opening Celebration on November 15

Greenville has been one of our most loyal communities for more than a decade, and we’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from our customers and Moon Crew.” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newest—and biggest— Palmetto Moon is officially open at Haywood Mall (700 Haywood Road, Greenville, SC 29607), and the party is just getting started! After 13 years at Haywood Mall, the beloved Southern lifestyle retailer has moved across from Apple into a brand-new, expanded 11,000-square-foot space—and everyone in Greenville is invited to their Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, November 15, 2025.The new location brings everything shoppers already love about Palmetto Moon—plus more fitting rooms, new brands, and an even larger selection of customer favorites. The move marks a major milestone for one of Palmetto Moon’s flagship stores, and the team can’t wait to welcome longtime fans and new shoppers into the largest Palmetto Moon yet.Doors open at 10 a.m. for a full day of giveaways, prizes, and family fun. The first 200 guests who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and the excitement continues with Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes and hourly grand prize giveaways, including the coveted YETI Tundra Haul cooler. From 3 to 5 p.m., the celebration continues with free sweet treats, extra giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.And that’s not all—at the Greenville location only, shoppers can earn DOUBLE PERKS POINTS all day long on November 15. New Palmetto Perks members can also text PMOON08 to 578-277 to join and will be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 reward value) during Grand Opening weekend.Shoppers are encouraged to RSVP and follow the excitement on the official Facebook Event Page for sneak peeks, updates, and event-day details.“This grand opening marks an exciting milestone for Palmetto Moon,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “Greenville has been one of our most loyal communities for more than a decade, and we’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from our customers and Moon Crew. We can’t wait to celebrate together and welcome everyone to our biggest store yet.”Inside, the new store showcases Palmetto Moon’s signature blend of Southern lifestyle favorites and regional brands, including YETI, Local Boy, FP Movement, Brumate, Vineyard Vines, Gold Hinge, Southern Marsh, Drake, Old Row, Simply Southern, and Chubbies, alongside exclusive Palmetto Moon graphic tees, gifts, and décor. The upgraded space also features an expanded selection of collegiate gear from Clemson, South Carolina, and the SEC collection.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into one of the Southeast’s most beloved retailers, with stores across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Known for its warm hospitality, community connection, and curated mix of lifestyle brands, Palmetto Moon continues to expand while staying true to its Southern roots.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the new Greenville store and is seeking energetic team members who share a passion for customer service and community connection. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew To stay updated on the Haywood Mall Grand Opening and more, follow Palmetto Moon on social:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

