Foley Welcomes Palmetto Moon with Grand Opening at Tanger Outlets on October 11

FOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The celebration is about to begin! Palmetto Moon will officially open its doors at Tanger Outlets Foley (2601 S McKenzie Street, Suite 422) with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, October 11, 2025. This highly anticipated event marks the brand’s fourth Alabama store, joining Auburn, Huntsville, and Hoover, and promises a full day of giveaways, exclusive deals, and community fun.Shoppers can start lining up early, because when the doors open at 10 a.m., the party kicks off in true Palmetto Moon style. A live DJ will keep the energy high as guests enjoy door prizes and in-store promotions. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will score a free custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and the excitement continues with Spin-to-Win games every 30 minutes and hourly grand prize drawings, including the must-have YETI Tundra Haul cooler.The celebration doesn’t stop there — from 3 to 5 p.m., the fun rolls on with free sweet treats, giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters, making the afternoon just as memorable as the morning.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow the countdown on the official Facebook Event Page , where sneak peeks and event updates will be shared leading up to opening day.Palmetto Moon is also shining a spotlight on its Palmetto Perks loyalty program. New members who text PMOON52 to 578-277 will be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 reward value), with one lucky winner announced during Grand Opening weekend. Members also enjoy perks like surprise rewards and exclusive offers year-round.“Opening in Foley is an exciting milestone for Palmetto Moon,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “Alabama has always been a strong market for us, and this new location at Tanger Outlets allows us to continue growing along the Gulf Coast while connecting with even more customers. We’re proud to bring the biggest names, the brands people love, and the Southern hospitality that makes Palmetto Moon special to Baldwin County.”Inside, shoppers will discover a bright and welcoming store filled with favorite brands like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Brumate, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Burlebo. The Foley store will also feature exclusive Auburn and Alabama collegiate gear, Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor — offering something special for every shopper.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single kiosk into one of the Southeast’s most beloved retailers, with stores now across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Known for its unique product mix, community connection, and Southern hospitality, the brand continues to grow while staying true to its roots.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Foley location. Team members enjoy flexible schedules, competitive pay, and a 25% employee discount. Interested applicants can apply at: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

