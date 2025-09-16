Palmetto Moon Grand Opening Set for Oct. 11 at Tanger Outlets Foley

Expanding in Alabama has been an incredible experience for our brand, and we’re so excited to bring Palmetto Moon to Foley. We can’t wait to celebrate our opening with everyone at Tanger Outlets.” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

FOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on for Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration at Tanger Outlets Foley (2601 S McKenzie Street, Suite 422) on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The Southern lifestyle brand is opening its fourth Alabama location, joining Auburn, Huntsville, and Hoover, and the team is ready to welcome the Baldwin County community to the Palmetto Moon family.Doors open at 10 a.m. and shoppers can expect a full day of giveaways, in-store surprises, and family-friendly fun. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and guests can try their luck with Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes. Shoppers will also have the chance to win big with hourly grand prize giveaways, including a YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The celebration continues into the afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. with sweet treats, surprise giveaways, and a special activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Shoppers are encouraged to join the celebration and RSVP through the official Facebook Event Page . The event page will feature sneak peeks, countdowns, and all the latest updates leading up to opening day.“Expanding in Alabama has been an incredible experience for our brand, and we’re so excited to bring Palmetto Moon to Foley,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “This community is the perfect fit—warm and family-focused, growing yet grounded, with Southern hospitality and a passion for outdoor living. We can’t wait to celebrate our opening with everyone at Tanger Outlets.”Inside the Foley store, shoppers will find a curated mix of favorite lifestyle brands and regional staples, including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Brumate, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Burlebo. Customers can also shop exclusive Palmetto Moon styles such as 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, collegiate gear for Auburn and Alabama, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern retailer with stores across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and carefully selected products, Palmetto Moon continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast while staying true to its roots of celebrating local pride and Southern hospitality.Palmetto Moon is also hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Foley store and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and creating memorable in-store experiences. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew To stay updated on the Foley Grand Opening and more, follow Palmetto Moon on social:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

