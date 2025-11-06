Vet 100 PR Image

Recognition Highlights Lovell’s Continued Growth and Leadership Among the Nation’s Top Veteran-Owned Businesses

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PENSACOLA, FL — November 6, 2025 — Lovell Government Services has been named to the 2026 Vet100 list, ranking among the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses.The annual Vet100 list—created by Inc. Business Media in partnership with Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)—originated from the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success and innovation.“Lovell is honored to be recognized among so many impressive Veteran-owned businesses,” said Chris Lovell, CEO and Founder of Lovell Government Services. “Veterans bring the same dedication, teamwork, and resilience from their time in service to the business world. From day one of basic training, we learn to take care of each other—and that mission continues through our work with our partners, government customers, and the Veteran community. We are proud to represent and support the spirit of Veteran entrepreneurship.”Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a trusted federal vendor partner since 2013. The company partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers to help them serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue streams, and win government contracts.Lovell has been recognized multiple times as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies and was previously named Inc.’s fastest-growing company in the Government Services category. Through its partnerships, Lovell streamlines access to essential medical products and technologies for federal healthcare systems, empowering suppliers to support government customers and improve care for America’s Veterans.“From high-tech startups to fast-growing logistics companies to government contractors who keep us safe and support our troops, veteran-run companies play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Mike Hofman, Inc. Editor-in-Chief. “At Inc., we are proud to partner with the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families to celebrate outstanding veteran founders and the significant and often unsung contributions they make to our economy and communities. Their resilience and public mindedness is an inspiration to us all.”“The Vet100 list reflects the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives many of our nation’s veterans and military families,” added Raymond Toenniessen, Deputy Executive Director for the D’Aniello Institute. “These business owners are building companies that employ thousands, stimulate local economies, and give back in meaningful ways. At the D’Aniello IVMF, we’re proud to be part of their journey by providing education, resources, and a community that continues to grow stronger each year.”Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, TX, taking place March 4–6, 2026.For more information about the Vet100 list, visit https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/vet100/ ________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesFounded in 2013, Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor partner. Lovell provides full-service federal contracting and distribution solutions for medical, dental, and pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to better serve Veteran and military healthcare markets. The company’s mission is to make it easier for government customers to access the products they need while supporting Veteran entrepreneurship.Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and has been recognized as a leader in the federal marketplace.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________About Inc.Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through award-winning journalism, events, and community initiatives, Inc. connects millions of innovators each month. Since 1982, the Inc. 5000 list has recognized the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., serving as the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information, visit www.inc.com ________________________________________About Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military FamiliesThe D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the U.S. and globally. IVMF supports service members, veterans, and their families through career transition, business ownership, and community reintegration. The Institute has assisted more than 240,000 veterans and military family members to date. Learn more at ivmf.syracuse.edu.

