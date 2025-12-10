Breezy Med and Lovell Partner to Expand Access to Automated aHP Bio-Decontamination in Federal Healthcare

Breezy Med

This partnership brings cost-effective, next-generation infection-prevention tools to VA hospitals and supports the mission of keeping Veterans safe and well.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Breezy Med, a hospital automation company specializing in whole-room bio-decontamination, announced today a strategic partnership to expand access to Breezy Med’s automated aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) disinfection systems across federal healthcare systems including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Breezy Med’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to enable efficient procurement and onboarding through federal contracting systems.Breezy Med offers a suite of automated disinfection and automation technologies—including the Breezy Full Bundle, a comprehensive single-purchase package covering all equipment, a 5-year warranty, and advanced perpetual Breezy Cloud licensing, along with its EPA-registered disinfectants HaloSpray™ and BioPure™. These solutions provide hospitals with whole-room coverage, high-level efficacy, measurable compliance, and lower operating costs with significantly less labor.As Breezy Med’s SDVOSB vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this next generation of infection-prevention technology to VA and DoD healthcare providers. Breezy Med products are being added to Lovell’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, with activation expected in 30–60 days. The products are also being added to other Lovell contract vehicles, including GSA Advantage, DLA ECAT, and DoD DAPA. This designation streamlines the acquisition process while helping federal healthcare agencies meet SDVOSB procurement goals. Initial sales outreach will focus on VA hospitals, which rely heavily on the FSS for procurement.“We are proud to bring our SDVOSB contracting capabilities to help expand access to Breezy Med’s automated aHP technology. This partnership brings cost-effective, next-generation infection-prevention tools to VA hospitals and supports the mission of keeping Veterans safe and well,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We’re excited to partner with Lovell to bring our leading-edge aHP technology to VA hospitals. Federal healthcare facilities face growing pressure to do more with less, and Breezy Med’s automated systems deliver more thorough infection prevention with less labor and lower cost. With Lovell, we can now extend the same benefits already seen in non-federal hospitals to the facilities that serve our nation’s Veterans,” said Chris Ziomek (CEO, Breezy Med).About Breezy MedBreezy Med is a hospital automation company delivering smart whole-room bio-decontamination technologies to improve infection prevention while reducing labor and cost. Its Breezy Blueplatform integrates automated aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) disinfection, cloud-based compliance analytics, and optional RTLS-driven workflow automation to help hospitals achieve safer, more efficient operations. Breezy Med solutions are broadly adopted in non-federal hospitals and are now expanding into federal healthcare through this partnership.Learn more at www.breezymed.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

