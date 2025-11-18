Lovell Government Services Named Military Times ‘Best for Vets’ Employer

At Lovell Government Services, we are proud to offer veterans the training, mentorship, and professional development that empower long-term career growth.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lovell Government Services has been recognized by Military Times as one of the “Best for Vets: 2025 Employers.” This distinction highlights the company’s excellence in recruitment, retention, and support for service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers.Each year, Military Times evaluates organizations through a comprehensive survey measuring their commitment to veterans and military families. Rankings reflect performance across key areas including veteran hiring, employment practices, career development opportunities, retention, and programs supporting military spouses and caregivers.“At Lovell Government Services, we are proud to offer veterans the training, mentorship, and professional development that empower long-term career growth,” said Chris Lovell, CEO and Founder of Lovell Government Services. “Veterans bring unparalleled dedication, teamwork, and resilience from their time in service to the business world. From day one of basic training, we learn to take care of each other—and that mission continues through our work with our partners, government customers, and the Veteran community.”Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and has served as a trusted federal vendor partner since 2013. The company collaborates with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers to help them better serve Veteran and military patient populations, expand federal revenue opportunities, and secure government contracts.As one of the fastest-growing leaders in its field, Lovell has secured multiple placements on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies and was previously honored as Inc.’s fastest-growing Government Services company. Lovell’s partnership-driven model streamlines the delivery of essential medical products and technologies to federal healthcare systems—strengthening supplier success, enabling government customers, and elevating the quality of care for Veterans nationwide.________________________________________About Military TimesMilitaryTimes.com is part of Sightline Media Group, formerly known as the Army Times Publishing Company, founded in 1940 with the launch of Army Times.About Lovell Government ServicesFounded in 2013, Lovell Government Services is a trusted SDVOSB vendor with a proven record of introducing suppliers to the federal marketplace. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal contracting space. The company partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, expand federal revenue, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________

