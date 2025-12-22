Skineez Skin-Reparative and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Skineez® Compression Garments

Skineez PR Image

Strategic partnership expands federal healthcare access to innovative, skin-reparative compression solutions for Veteran and military patients

Skineez brings a truly differentiated solution to federal healthcare—one that addresses both compression therapy and skin integrity, which are critical for Veteran and military patient populations.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Skineez Skin-Reparative, a leading provider of medical-grade, skin-reparative compression garments, announced today a strategic partnership to expand access to Skineezproducts across federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).Under the partnership, Lovell Government Services will serve as Skineez Skin-Reparative’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, supporting federal customers through established government contracting channels.Skineezdevelops FDA-cleared, medical-grade compression garments that uniquely deliver continuous skin hydration and protection while providing targeted, consistent compression—a combination not available in traditional compression products. Each garment is infused with Skineez’s proprietary skin-reparative formulation and engineered to maintain uniform compression while helping protect the skin barrier, reduce dryness, and minimize irritation during extended wear.Designed and manufactured in the USA by a Woman-Owned company, Skineezproducts are clinically validated to reduce edema, support lymphatic flow, protect compromised skin, and improve patient adherence compared to traditional compression stockings and bandaging. The patented seamless construction eliminates pressure points and friction, reducing the risk of skin breakdown while improving comfort and ease of application.Skineezcompression garments are used across post-surgical recovery, lymphedema management, wound care, and chronic condition support, demonstrating increased wear time, improved comfort, and enhanced clinical outcomes. The same hydration-infused, performance-driven design also benefits athletes, active individuals, and professionals who spend long hours on their feet by supporting circulation, reducing fatigue, accelerating recovery, and protecting skin during daily wear.Skineezis also the inventor of the first and only medical-grade reversible compression sock, featuring two wearable color options in a single pair without compromising clinical performance. This patented design delivers extended usability and greater value while maintaining consistent therapeutic compression—improving adherence, reducing the need for multiple garments, and increasing cost efficiency for both clinical and everyday use.As Skineez Skin-Reparative’s SDVOSB vendor, Lovell Government Services will work to make Skineezproducts available to federal healthcare providers through streamlined acquisition pathways.“Skineez brings a truly differentiated solution to federal healthcare—one that addresses both compression therapy and skin integrity, which are critical for Veteran and military patient populations,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “We are proud to partner with Skineez to help expand access to innovative, evidence-based products that improve comfort, adherence, and clinical outcomes for those who have served our nation.”“Veterans deserve the very best in care,” said Michelle Moran, CEO & Founder of Skineez. “Our goal is to improve healthcare outcomes by delivering innovative, evidence-based compression solutions that support both healing and skin health. We are honored to partner with Lovell Government Services to advance patient comfort and quality of care across the VA and DoD.”About Skineez Skin-ReparativeSkineezis a woman-owned, Made-in-the-USA medical company leading the compression category by uniquely combining medical-grade compression with skin-reparative textile technology. Unlike traditional compression garments, Skineezproducts are engineered to deliver continuous hydration and skin protection while worn, addressing a critical but often overlooked need in compression therapy.Clinically validated and FDA-cleared, Skineezgarments are designed to support circulation, reduce edema, protect compromised skin, and improve patient comfort and compliance across post-surgical recovery, lymphedema management, wound care, and chronic condition support. In clinical use, 80% of wearers reported noticeably softer, smoother skin in just one hour, demonstrating Skineez’s ability to improve skin integrity while delivering therapeutic compression.Skineezis proud to partner with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through Lovell Government Services, making its products available across federal purchasing channels and VA facilities nationwide. By delivering evidence-based, patient-centric solutions, Skineezis redefining compression therapy and setting a new standard of care for those who serve.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services is a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with a proven track record of successfully introducing medical and pharmaceutical suppliers to the government market. Founded in 2013, Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal healthcare space. The company partners with suppliers seeking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, grow federal revenue, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.