GuacApp Selects Motomtech’s TDaaS Platform to Power Fractional IT and Custom AI Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motomtech, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, announced today that GuacApp, a digital solutions company specializing in scalable app development and business technology, has become the newest client to implement Motomtech’s Technology Department as a Service (TDaaS) platform. GuacApp will use TDaaS to manage its internal IT operations, streamline infrastructure, and deliver fractional IT capabilities to its own clients, supported by Motomtech’s custom-built AI solutions.Through TDaaS, GuacApp gains a fully managed technology department on demand, covering software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, compliance, and IT support. The platform offers flexibility, scalability, and significant cost savings compared to building an in-house team, enabling GuacApp to expand more quickly while maintaining operational efficiency.Motomtech’s TDaaS model offers businesses a comprehensive, subscription-based technology department tailored to their specific needs. Instead of hiring multiple vendors or assembling internal teams, clients receive dedicated experts who manage everything from system architecture and cloud operations to compliance oversight and software development. TDaaS also integrates customized AI capabilities, enabling clients to automate processes, generate data-driven insights, and adapt technology in real time to evolving business demands.“GuacApp represents the type of forward-thinking company we built TDaaS for,” said Mirgen Hoxha, Founder and CEO of Motomtech. “By using TDaaS, they’re not just replacing traditional IT; they’re transforming it. With our customized AI capabilities, GuacApp can deliver faster, smarter, and more scalable technology solutions to its clients while improving its own operations.”Motomtech’s TDaaS platform was created to simplify technology management and accelerate business growth. By combining on-demand IT expertise with customized AI and cloud infrastructure, Motomtech helps organizations reduce costs by up to 50 percent and operate with the speed and efficiency of enterprise-level technology departments.About MotomtechMotomtech is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital age. By offering tailored technology teams and end-to-end solutions, Motomtech helps organizations embrace digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve lasting success. For more information, visit motomtech.com About GuacAppGuacApp is a digital technology company that develops scalable applications and IT solutions for growing businesses. By implementing Motomtech’s TDaaS platform, GuacApp strengthens its internal operations and delivers advanced fractional IT and AI-driven capabilities to its clients. For more information, visit www.guacapp.com

