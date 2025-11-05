NATP: IRS Shutdown Could Paralyze 2026 Tax Season, Swift Congressional Action Needed

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With IRS services stalled and tax season right around the corner, the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is urging Congress to end the government shutdown immediately, warning that further delay could derail refund processing, confuse millions of taxpayers, and destabilize the upcoming filing season.In a formal letter sent to Congressional leadership today , NATP outlined the severe risks posed by prolonged disruption of IRS operations, especially in light of recent staffing reductions and new tax law implementation deadlines.“Each day of this shutdown chips away at the IRS’s capacity to serve taxpayers and support small businesses,” said Scott Artman, CPA, CGMA, CEO of NATP. “Tax professionals are preparing for filing season, but without a functioning IRS, they’re operating in the dark.”The letter highlights the risk of delayed refunds, inaccessible IRS help centers and backlogged correspondence – issues that disproportionately impact lower-income taxpayers, small businesses and filers relying on new tax credits.“Congress must act now; not just to restore operations, but to preserve trust in the tax system itself,” added Artman.Shutdown risks to taxpayers and preparers• Refunds delayed: IRS systems can’t process returns efficiently during a shutdown• Penalties continue: Interest accrues even when taxpayers can’t reach the IRS• Guidance blocked: Preparers can’t access updated rules or speak with agency reps• Confidence shaken: The tax system depends on responsiveness and clarity“Over 11 million taxpayers rely on NATP-affiliated professionals,” the letter states. “But those professionals can’t assist clients effectively when IRS tools and communication channels are offline.”To further discuss the letter or the potential effects of the government shutdown on the upcoming tax season, please contact Samantha Strong (sstrong@natptax.com) or Nancy Kasten (nkasten@natptax.com).About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the nation’s leading organization supporting tax professionals through education, advocacy, and resources. NATP ensures tax preparers have the knowledge and tools to serve taxpayers with accuracy, integrity, and professionalism. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com Looking for a tax expert? Tom O’Saben, EA, is the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

