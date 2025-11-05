Construction Underway on UK’s Largest Christian Landmark

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Britain must not lose sight of its Christian roots — that was the message as construction officially began on Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer.Towering above the Angel of the North, the huge landmark will contain a million bricks, each telling a story of answered prayer. The structure will remind future generations of Britain’s Christian heritage and bring hope for hundreds of years, said the project’s visionary Richard Gamble at this week’s ground breaking ceremony.Around 200 guests — including donors, civic leaders, pastors and long-standing supporters — gathered on site in Coleshill, near Birmingham, to witness the start of building work after the project reached its initial £40million fundraising target.Eternal Wall is anticipated to attract around 250,000 visitors a year once fully open in 2028.“This is a day I have prayed for, dreamed of and worked towards for 21 years,” said Gamble.“Eternal Wall will be a living monument declaring that Jesus is alive and still answering prayer today. It will tell the story of a God who has shaped our nation — the God who stood with us in war, in hardship and in revival — and who continues to move in the lives of ordinary people.“Long after we are gone, Eternal Wall will remain as a beacon of hope. It will shout to future generations that Jesus answers prayer.”Lord Robert Edmiston – whose company IM Group donated the land for the site and more recently made a significant donation towards building costs – was in attendance and told the crowd he is excited to see work progress.He said: “We once sent missionaries around the world — but in recent times you might ask what’s happened to Christianity in Britain.“Yet today I am encouraged: faith is rising again, and this Wall is part of what God is doing in the UK. IM Group is honoured to support a landmark that points to God’s goodness.”CEO Ian Bullock said the ground breaking event was ‘historic’.“Today we witnessed history — the beginning of a once-in-a-lifetime project that will make hope visible for generations. Eternal Wall demonstrates the relevance of faith in everyday life. This is the start of something truly extraordinary.”To ensure the site can become fully operational — including a visitor centre, car park and landscaped grounds — Eternal Wall has launched a public crowdfunder to raise the remaining £5.7 million needed.Support the crowdfunder and follow progress at www.eternalwall.org.uk ENDSNotes to editorsArtist impressions, footage, team photos and bios are available here. About Eternal WallEternal Wall of Answered Prayer is a national Christian landmark currently being built near Birmingham, UK. Standing 51 metres tall, the striking architectural structure will be made up of one million bricks, each representing an answered prayer shared by individuals from across the world. Designed to be a symbol of hope and a testament to the power of prayer, Eternal Wall aims to make hope visible by preserving and sharing stories of God’s faithfulness for generations to come. The landmark is expected to be open to the public in 2028. Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer is a registered UK charity.

