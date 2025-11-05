Dr. Sue Cornbluth selected as Top Family and Relationship Expert of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Sue Cornbluth will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sue Cornbluth, Nationally Recognized Family and Relationship Expert, CourtTV Contributor, Radio Host, and Author, was recently selected as Top Family and Relationship Expert of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Dr. Cornbluth has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Dr. Sue Cornbluth, holds a doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology, is a certified parenting expert, author, coach, and thought leader with international recognition. A former professor at Temple University, Dr. Cornbluth specializes in healing high-conflict divorce, estrangement, and parental/grandparent alienation situations.In 2013 Dr. Sue established Dr. Sue & You LLC, a consulting firm working with parents to help them successfully move through their high conflict divorce situations. Her passion and goal are to heal families. She accomplishes this through her work educating and guiding parents and professionals.Dr. Sue served as a child abuse and victims’ rights expert and was named Top Advocate for Human Rights by the Goodwill Ambassador of Peace. The exposure she gained as a lead expert during the Jerry Sandusky trial directly contributed to the growing demand for her expert opinion. She has gained global recognition and is contracted for speaking engagements worldwide.Dr. Sue has an extensive media career. She is the author of the award-winning book, " Building Self-Esteem in Children and Teens who Are Adopted or Fostered." The Dr. Sue Radio Show debuted in 2013, and Dr. Sue and You TV program launched in 2018 on RVNTV and Roku TV. Dr. Sue brings her signature brand of straight talk and compassion and takes dead aim at resolving conflict. Dr. Sue's real-life expertise and deep dives with experts get at the heart of conflicts in relationships in all areas of life, and she delivers powerful, effective, sometimes shocking advice that is always, at her core, compassionate.Dr. Sue was the Mental Health Contributor on NBC10 in her native Philadelphia and was a contributor for the Emmy Award-winning Lynn Doyle Show. She is currently a parenting contributor to Court TV and Nancy Grace's Crime Stories. In 2021, Dr. Sue was featured in the award-winning documentary “No One Dies From Divorce," winner of the Oniros Film Award NY for Best Web-Series, Best TV series at the Vegas Movie Awards, and Winner of the US Hollywood International Golden Film Awards.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Cornbluth has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was awarded by Who’s Who Among Teachers and Educators in 2007 and 2009. Cambridge Who’s Who awarded her in 2011 and Who’s Who for Women in Leadership selected her for their award in 2012. In 2015, The Women’s Distinctive Business Magazine recognized Dr. Sue as One of the Country’s Most Distinctive Women. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Family and Relationship Expert of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Cornbluth for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Cornbluth attributes her success to the strong women in her life, perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys golfing and spending time with her husband and children. In the future she looks to continue making positive changes for families all over the world.For more information please visit: www.drsueandyou.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.