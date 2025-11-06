Advanced Coating Technologies Introduces Next-Generation X-LC and DLC Solutions for High-Performance Applications

With our X-LC and DLC innovations, we’re responding to industries that require coatings capable of performing under the most demanding conditions.” — Rajiv Titus

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Coating Technologies (ACT) provides enhanced next-generation X-LC and DLC coating solutions, designed to meet the increasing performance demands of aerospace, medical, automotive, firearm, and tooling industries. The new coatings represent an evolution in advanced surface engineering, providing enhanced durability, reduced friction, and improved wear resistance for precision components used in critical environments.The new generation of coating technologies extends ACT’s commitment to innovation through material science. Developed using advanced deposition processes, the X-LC and DLC solutions are engineered to withstand high stress, temperature, and corrosion. These coatings improve operational reliability and lifespan of components across multiple sectors where performance consistency and quality are essential.In the aerospace industry, ACT’s coatings are designed to enhance part efficiency and reduce maintenance intervals for high-stress components. In the medical field, where precision and biocompatibility are crucial, the coatings improve smoothness and wear resistance in surgical tools and implantable devices. Automotive and motorsport manufacturers benefit from reduced friction and improved efficiency, while the tooling and mold sector sees measurable gains in cutting performance and tool longevity.“Our goal is to push the boundaries of materials performance continually,” said Rajiv Titus for Advanced Coating Technologies. “With our X-LC and DLC innovations, we’re responding to industries that require coatings capable of performing under the most demanding conditions.”ACT’s DLC coating service features a diamond-like carbon finish that combines extreme hardness with low friction, resulting in smoother operation and extended component life. The X-LC variant adds enhanced adhesion and temperature resistance, making it suitable for high-speed tools, aerospace mechanisms, and medical-grade components. Each coating is tested for uniformity, hardness, and adhesion through in-house quality control procedures aligned with AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 standards.The introduction of these next-generation coatings underscores ACT’s focus on technical advancement and cross-industry reliability. By combining scientific precision with rigorous quality management, the company continues to support manufacturers that want to optimize product performance and operational efficiency.About Advanced Coating TechnologiesAdvanced Coating Technologies (ACT) is a Valencia, California–based provider of high-performance surface coatings serving aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, tooling, and other industries. The company specializes in PVD, CVD, and DLC coatings engineered to reduce friction, extend component life, and improve durability. ACT is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified and holds a Federal Firearms License (FFL) for authorized defense and firearms coating applications. It also supports R&D needs for complex, high-stress components.

