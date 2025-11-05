'A World Turned Upside Down' by Amy Sosne Offers a Raw and Inspiring Journey Through Trauma and Healing

New memoir sheds light on resilience, loss, and the complex path to wholeness.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Sosne, MD, M. Ed. has released her moving, deeply personal book, “A World Turned Upside Down: A Memoir of Healing.” Spanning 288 pages, this powerful work explores the raw realities of trauma, grief, and resilience, drawing from Amy’s personal and professional experiences as a physician, educator, survivor, wife, and mother. Available in both paperback and Kindle formats, the memoir invites readers into a poignant narrative about survival, healing, and the human capacity to adapt.Emerging from a childhood marked by unspoken trauma and a professional life thrown into upheaval by triggering events, Sosne candidly recounts her battle with Complex PTSD and the challenges of infertility, devastating losses, and grief. Through her story, she illuminates the strength required to face life’s harshest realities while rejecting societal pressures to “bounce back” to a previous self. Instead, she redefines resilience as the courage to forge a new path that honors one’s experiences and needs in the present moment.Key themes in “A World Turned Upside Down” include the quiet yet pervasive impacts of childhood sexual abuse, the cost of perfectionism and shame, and the intersection of personal and professional triggers that often demand deep introspection. The author shares deeply vulnerable moments, such as holding two of her quintuplets for a brief but life-changing two hours before their passing. She writes with vivid imagery and unrelenting honesty, making a compelling case for compassion and flexibility in the face of life’s unpredictable challenges."My hope," says Sosne, "is for readers - whether survivors, physicians, educators, or caretakers - to understand that no one is immune to trauma. The path toward healing is not about accepting what happened as ‘meant to be,’ but rather finding compassion for our evolution and our choices in the face of life’s unpredictability."Sosne’s memoir also serves as a call to action for those in caregiving professions. It underscores the importance of actively listening to patient histories and avoiding assumptions, particularly when working with children who may lack the language or ability to fully articulate their experiences.Written with raw vulnerability and vivid imagery, “A World Turned Upside Down” captures the intricate push and pull between survival instincts and the lifelong process of healing. Readers will find inspiration in the book’s key message: that healing is an ongoing, dynamic process.Sosne reminds us that every individual has the capacity to create a new path marked by resilience and mindfulness. Her upcoming supplemental book, “‘Be’ing Whole; Building a Mindfulness Survival Toolkit,” offers further insights and practical tools for navigating trauma and life’s challenges.“A World Turned Upside Down” (ISBN: 9781968485115) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $25.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:"A nuanced reflection on motherhood as well as an impassioned defense of reproductive rights, the book highlights the ways that traumas compound across time and circumstances... A formidable rumination on the impact of childhood trauma into adulthood.' - Kirkus ReviewsIn “A World Turned Upside Down: A Memoir of Healing,” Amy Sosne, MD, chronicles her harrowing journey from a high-achieving physician and psychiatrist to a patient grappling with layers of trauma, as she unravels a triggering experience she suffered one night while working on-call. Triggered by childhood sexual abuse, her mental health crisis forced her to confront deep emotional wounds while navigating the overwhelming physical and emotional challenges of infertility and ultimately an impossible, tragic pregnancy. Through mindfulness, acceptance, and healing. Sosne emerges as a devoted mother, educator, and advocate for mental health, women's rights, and mindfulness.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

