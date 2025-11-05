Tracey Birkenhauer

STACK Cybersecurity Partners with Breach Secure Now to Present Free Webinar for Business Owners, Leaders

Businesses are rushing to adopt AI with no clear use case or security. Our free webinar offers tips to harness AI's benefits while protecting data and operations from new vulnerabilities.” — Tracey Birkenhauer, Chief Impact Officer of STACK Cybersecurity

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STACK Cybersecurity, a Michigan-based managed security service provider (MSSP), will partner with Breach Secure Now to present "AI 101 for Your Business," a complimentary virtual lunch and learn session on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, from 2-2:45 p.m. EST.The 45-minute webinar is designed to help business leaders understand how to leverage artificial intelligence tools while minimizing associated cyber risks. As AI technology becomes increasingly accessible to enterprises of all sizes, many face challenges determining which applications deliver genuine value and how to implement them securely.The session will cover four core topics: quantifiable efficiency gains from AI adoption, common pitfalls and security vulnerabilities, applications for daily operations, and a five-step framework for responsible implementation. Attendees will learn how AI tools can function as productivity multipliers, potentially saving teams several hours weekly while improving operational efficiency by more than 20 percent.The webinar addresses a growing need among business leaders who recognize AI's potential but lack clear guidance on safe deployment. The presentation will include real-world examples demonstrating how AI serves as a virtual assistant for routine tasks while highlighting security considerations that must be addressed before rollout. Register here for the free virtual event. The session is appropriate for executives, managers, independent contributors, and business owners exploring AI adoption or preparing implementation strategies.STACK Cybersecurity is a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) and SOC 2 Type II certified managed security service provider based in Livonia, Mich. The firm specializes in serving defense contractors, financial service firms, and other compliance-focused businesses requiring advanced cybersecurity solutions.Breach Secure Now provides security awareness training and phishing simulation platforms to help businesses protect against cyber threats through employee education. BSN has quickly become the industry leader in AI training, even offering AI certifications. All of STACK Cybersecurity's technical staff hold this AI certification.Learn more about shadow AI , and how you can prevent this major security risk. Educate yourself about AI legislation

