STACK Cybersecurity Hosts Live Hacks and Cyber Panel Oct. 30

STACK Cybersecurity logo

Exclusive Event Celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join STACK Cybersecurity for Hackoween, an exclusive event for business leader and owners celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month.Hackoween is a cybersecurity event hosted by STACK Cybersecurity on Oct. 30, 2025, featuring live demonstrations of cyberattacks and a panel discussion on how to protect businesses. The event aims to provide an educational look at cybersecurity threats, show what's happening on the dark web , and help attendees understand the threat landscape through real-world scenarios.DetailsWhat: Hackoween 2025, a cybersecurity event with live hacking demonstrations and an expert panelWhen: Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 5:30 PMWhere: STACK HQ, 33131 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MIWho: Hosted by STACK Cybersecurity, with a panel that includes Michigan Cyber Command, Senator Dayna Polehanki, and STACK CEO Rich MillerWhat to expect:Live demonstrations of cyberattacks like Wi-Fi hijacking, webcam takeovers, MFA bypasses, and ransomware detonationA look into dark web marketplaces and hacking toolsA panel discussion with experts on cybersecurity and how to protect businessesNetworking opportunities, a sushi bar, drinks, and giveawaysWhy AttendLearn how cybercriminals infiltrate businesses in a live, risk-free environmentUnderstand the evolving threat landscape and see how to protect your organization from real-world attacksGet answers to your questions on AI, cybersecurity, technology, and compliance from a panel of expertsAfter you register, post #STACKHackoween on social media to get a prize entry for our giveaways.STACK Cybersecurity, 33131 Schoolcraft, Livonia MI 48150. (734) 744-5300 info@stackcyber.com

Learn About STACK Cybersecurity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.