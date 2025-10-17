STACK Cybersecurity Hosts Live Hacks and Cyber Panel Oct. 30

Exclusive Event Celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join STACK Cybersecurity for Hackoween, an exclusive event for business leader and owners celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Hackoween is a cybersecurity event hosted by STACK Cybersecurity on Oct. 30, 2025, featuring live demonstrations of cyberattacks and a panel discussion on how to protect businesses. The event aims to provide an educational look at cybersecurity threats, show what's happening on the dark web, and help attendees understand the threat landscape through real-world scenarios.

Details
What: Hackoween 2025, a cybersecurity event with live hacking demonstrations and an expert panel
When: Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 5:30 PM
Where: STACK HQ, 33131 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI
Who: Hosted by STACK Cybersecurity, with a panel that includes Michigan Cyber Command, Senator Dayna Polehanki, and STACK CEO Rich Miller
What to expect:
Live demonstrations of cyberattacks like Wi-Fi hijacking, webcam takeovers, MFA bypasses, and ransomware detonation
A look into dark web marketplaces and hacking tools
A panel discussion with experts on cybersecurity and how to protect businesses
Networking opportunities, a sushi bar, drinks, and giveaways

Why Attend
Learn how cybercriminals infiltrate businesses in a live, risk-free environment
Understand the evolving threat landscape and see how to protect your organization from real-world attacks
Get answers to your questions on AI, cybersecurity, technology, and compliance from a panel of experts

Learn more and register

After you register, post #STACKHackoween on social media to get a prize entry for our giveaways.

STACK Cybersecurity, 33131 Schoolcraft, Livonia MI 48150. (734) 744-5300

Tracey Birkenhauer
STACK Cybersecurity
+1 734-744-5300

Learn About STACK Cybersecurity

STACK Cybersecurity Hosts Live Hacks and Cyber Panel Oct. 30

Founded in 2006 as AM Data Service, the tech company now known as STACK Cybersecurity protects businesses from evolving cyber threats. Our team of experts works as a strategic partner to design and implement custom cybersecurity solutions, keeping your data and systems secure.

