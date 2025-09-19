Michigan's First Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Accepts GI Bill

Tracey at Ford Field Rich Miller with apprentices Sebastian Barnhart and XZavier Spalsbury at STACK's data center CMMC RPO Shield STACK Cybersecurity logo AI certification

STACK Cybersecurity can accept the GI Bill® for our registered apprentice program. Vets can use education benefits for Cyber Defense Incident Responder program.

By accepting GI Bill® benefits, we're removing barriers and creating accessible pathways for veterans to transition their valuable skills into high-demand civilian careers.” — Tracey Birkenhauer, VP of STACK Cybersecurity

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STACK Cybersecurity can accept GI Billbenefits for our registered apprenticeship program. This allows veterans and eligible dependents to use their earned education benefits to launch careers in cybersecurity through our Cyber Defense Incident Responder program.The approval, granted by the Michigan State Approving Agency and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, took effect Jan. 13, 2025. The program operates under facility code 20200422 and is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor under RAPIDS code 3032CB and Michigan license number 2025-MI-130533.STACK Cybersecurity is a registered training provider and apprenticeship sponsor. We welcome apprentices from across Michigan, including those employed by other companies, who want to enroll in our program.We have completed all necessary documentation, including VA Forms 22-8794 and 22-8865, with onboarding materials ready to support incoming veteran apprentices.Veterans enrolled in STACK Cybersecurity's Cyber Defense Incident Responder program may be eligible for:A monthly housing allowance (MHA) equivalent to an E-5 with dependentsUp to $83 per month for books and suppliesA tax-free stipend while training, in addition to their STACK Cyber wagesThe comprehensive apprenticeship spans two years and includes structured on-the-job learning, technical labs, and mentorship. Apprentices have access to several online learning programs as well, including Pluralsight, LinkedIn Learning, and Offsec. Our program builds real-world skills in threat detection, incident response, and infrastructure hardening without the cost or limitations of traditional certification programs.Veterans and Cybersecurity: A Natural FitVeterans bring unique qualifications to the cybersecurity field that make them exceptional candidates for roles in threat detection and incident response. Their military experience equips them with a security-focused mindset, adaptability under pressure, and a commitment to mission success that translates directly to cybersecurity operations.The cybersecurity industry continues to face a significant talent shortage. Veterans represent an untapped talent pool that can help address this gap while finding meaningful second careers using their existing skills and training.Advancing STACK's Workforce Development MissionOur GI Billapproval represents another milestone in STACK Cybersecurity's commitment to building Michigan's cybersecurity workforce. As the first Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Michigan to host a registered cybersecurity apprenticeship, STACK has pioneered an innovative approach to technical training that combines hands-on experience with structured education.The apprenticeship model offers several advantages over traditional education pathways:Immediate application of skills in real-world environmentsZero educational debt through the earn-while-you-learn approachDirect mentorship from industry professionalsClear career progressionAlignment with National Apprenticeship InitiativesSTACK's apprenticeship program directly supports the ongoing national emphasis on expanding apprenticeships and workforce development. Beginning with the 2017 Executive Order on Expanding Apprenticeships in America, which authorized industry-recognized apprenticeships and reduced regulatory barriers, the federal government has consistently prioritized hands-on training pathways, particularly in cybersecurity.This commitment to apprenticeships has continued with recent cabinet-level updates. In August 2025, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins highlighted expanded facility hours and services specifically designed to help veterans access training and apprenticeship opportunities. These federal initiatives reflect a broader shift toward skills-based hiring, private-sector leadership in training, and expanded access for veterans. These are all principles embodied in STACK's cybersecurity apprenticeship program.The integration of GI Billbenefits into STACK's apprenticeship further aligns with national workforce priorities, including:Reducing reliance on traditional college pathwaysAddressing critical workforce shortages in cybersecurityCreating accessible career pathways for veteransSupporting skills-based hiring practicesInterested in STACK's Apprenticeship Program?Call STACK Cyber at (734) 744-5300 or Contact Us to learn more about our GI Bill-approved apprenticeship program.GI Billis a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at benefits.va.gov/gibill

