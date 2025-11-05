School Board Member Erica Whitfield Provides 'State of Education' In Ten District 4 Cities

School Board Member Erica Whitfield Providing “State of Education” In Ten District 4 Cities Erica Whitfield for County Commission

Board Member and candidate for County Commission, Whitfield highlights education success stories in our local schools.

I remain focused on ensuring transparent, accountable, and effective representation for the families and taxpayers who call Palm Beach County home.” — Erica Whitfield

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica Whitfield , District 4 School Board Member, has taken her “State of Education” on the road, presenting on the status of our local schools to ten different municipalities.District 4 covers parts of central and southern Palm Beach County and includes parts of the following municipalities: Briny Breezes, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Ocean Ridge, Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach, Highland Beach, West Palm Beach, Manalapan, and Lantana.“I remain focused on ensuring transparent, accountable, and effective representation for the families and taxpayers who call Palm Beach County home. My leadership on the School Board and advocacy work in the county give me valuable experience that would serve our community well on the County Commission,” Whitfield stated.During her “State of Education” Whitfield highlighted key updates regarding the A rated Palm Beach County School District. Showcasing the district’s 95.9% graduation rate, Whitfield shared that individualized scores of local schools are seeing positive gains in all subject areas. The District’s 335 choice and career programs continue to be popular for the 170,000+ students who call the 10th largest school district home.Over 192 nations are represented in our Palm Beach County School District showcasing the district’s diversity of cultures, ideas, and languages. As one of the largest employers in the county, the district provides nearly 30+ million meals annually.As Board member, Whitfield oversees a multi-billion dollar budget and has helped spearhead the passage of billion dollar millage and sales tax referendums that has improved teacher pay, enhanced school safety, and installed technology enhancements.An advocate for our District’s students, teachers, employees, and families, Whitfield’s passion for service and trusted experience in implementing major policy initiatives make her the best choice to represent our community on the County Commission. Whitfield has worked closely with our community and policy makers on student health initiatives, public safety programs, and long-term strategic planning.###Erica Whitfield is a native Floridian with a passion for the community and the health, achievement, and success of every resident. She attended the University of Florida, where she received a Bachelor of Health Science degree. She went on to earn a Master of Public Health degree from Emory University.Prior to her service on the School Board, Erica worked at the Palm Beach County Health Department, where she focused on chronic disease education and community partnerships. Erica continued her career at the School District of Palm Beach County, serving as the project coordinator for the Robert Wood Johnson, “Healthy Kids, Healthy Communities” grant and a wellness coordinator for the School Food Service department. She worked to bring about policy and environmental changes to improve the health of our students.In her role as a Palm Beach County School Board Member, Whitfield worked to implement the first policy requiring Hands-Only CPR to be taught to every student before graduation. She has served as the Chair of the United Way’s Childhood Hunger Action Committee – Childhood Subcommittee, and implemented Backpack and Food Pantry programs throughout the district, bringing in many community partners.Erica serves or has served on the following boards and organizations: the American Heart Association’s Palm Beach County Market Board; the Palm Beach County Homeless Advisory Board; the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County; the Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards; and the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County Board of Directors. Erica is a member of Leadership Florida, Leadership Palm Beach County, and the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.Erica lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children.

