Florida State Senator Mack Bernard Files Suite of Property Tax Relief Bills

SJR 270, 274, 278 & 282 and SB 286 would provide property tax relief to Florida seniors, longtime residents, first time homesteaders and small businesses

I’ve filed these property tax relief proposals — because voters should have a chance to decide on what the best financial relief is for themselves” — Sen. Mack Bernard

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida State Senator Mack Bernard (D-West Palm Beach) is announcing the filing of a suite of bills designed to provide property tax relief to Floridians.Senate Joint Resolutions 270, 274, 278 and 282 — and accompanying implementing legislation — propose amendments to the Florida Constitution that would provide property tax relief to Florida seniors, first time homesteaders, longtime residents, and small businesses.“As property tax bills arrive for families around Florida, living in our state feels more expensive than ever. That’s why I’ve filed these property tax relief proposals — because voters should have a chance to decide on what the best financial relief is for themselves,” said Senator BernardSJR 270 would exempt the non-school portion of property tax to Florida seniors that are 65 years of age or older, that have claimed homestead exemption in the state for a minimum of five years and whose annual household income does not exceed $350,000.00.SJR 274 would provide additional homestead property tax benefits for long-term homeowners.Property assessed value cannot increase after 20 years of ownership and residency.After 30 years of ownership and residency, homeowners receive an additional homestead exemption equal to 50% of the property’s assessed value.SJR 278 would cap the assessed value increase of new homestead properties after a change in ownership at 150% of the property’s prior year assessed value, provided the assessed value was under $500,000, for ad valorem tax purposes.SJR 282 would limit the assessed value of real property to 3 percent or the percentage change in the consumer price index, whichever is lower, if the property is owned and used for commercial purposes by a small business.If passed, SJR 270, 274, 278, and 282 would appear on the ballot in November 2026. Amendments to the Florida Constitution must receive 60% of votes to pass.In addition to the Senate Joint Resolutions, Senator Bernard has filed Senate Bill 286. SB 286 would allow Florida residents to make changes, additions, or improvements to their homestead without increasing the assessed value of the property if the total just value of changes, additions, or improvements to the homestead property is less than $100,000.If passed, SB 286 would take effect on July 1, 2026.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.