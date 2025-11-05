Javier Palomarez, USHBC CEO, Congratulates Abigail Spanberger on Historic Win in Virginia Election

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger on her historic victory as Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, marking the arrival of a pragmatic, results-oriented, leadership to Richmond. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger’s victory reflects a clear message from Virginians: leadership rooted in pragmatism and focused on results continues to resonate. Throughout her campaign, she zeroed in on affordability and lowering costs for families across the Commonwealth. These issues are concerns shared by small business owners and working families nationwide. Her commitment to economic stability, public safety, and responsive government embodies the kind of common-sense approach that voters are asking for.”Throughout her public service, Governor-elect Spanberger has earned a reputation for bipartisanship. From her tenure as a CIA officer to her time in Congress, where she maintained a bipartisan voting record and often emphasized collaboration over ideology, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to putting people before politics. Her campaign for governor built on that foundation, emphasizing affordability, public safety, and economic opportunity for every Virginian. Those priorities mirror the concerns of Main Street business owners across Virginia and reflect the values of the more than 335,000 Hispanic-owned small businesses across the Commonwealth.Palomarez continued:“This election underscores that moderate candidates who focus on economic issues and tangible outcomes can earn broad public trust. As she said on election night, Virginians chose ‘pragmatism over partisanship,’ a sentiment that speaks to the growing appetite across America for steady, solutions-driven governance.”The USHBC looks forward to working with Governor-elect Spanberger’s administration to ensure Virginia remains a model for innovation, entrepreneurship, and small business empowerment.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

