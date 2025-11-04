Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Replies to Parliamentary Questions, 4 November 2025

QUESTION

Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what is Singapore’s current position on diplomatic relations with Syria’s new leadership; and (b) whether the Ministry is exploring opportunities for trade, reconstruction, and humanitarian engagement with Syria.

REPLY

1 Singapore maintains diplomatic relations with Syria and has engaged the Syrian Transitional Government. I met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2025. Singapore is open to consider cooperation with Syria in areas where we can be of assistance.

QUESTION

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs what is Singapore's assessment of the developments in Myanmar, in particular the announced plans for elections in late 2025 or early 2026.

REPLY

1 Myanmar’s situation continues to be dire almost five years since the coup. The country is effectively fragmented as it continues to face widespread conflict and instability. There have been heavy casualties, including civilians, and mass displacements as fighting continues unabated between the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military), the Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) and the People’s Defence Forces (PDFs). Control over many areas remains contested with no side able to secure complete victory. The economic and humanitarian situation is deteriorating. The conflict has hindered recovery and humanitarian efforts following the devastating earthquake on 28 March 2025.

2 Myanmar's challenges are historical and deep-rooted. As I have previously stated in this House, a durable and genuine national reconciliation can only be achieved through constructive dialogue involving all of Myanmar’s key stakeholders. The immediate priority would be the de-escalation of violence, facilitating humanitarian access, and creating conditions conducive for dialogue. Peace, security and inclusive participation must be the basis of the upcoming elections so that the outcome is credible and reflects the will of the Myanmar people.

3 Ultimately, the solution must be Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led. Myanmar remains a member of ASEAN. Singapore will continue to support the efforts of ASEAN and the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, including implementing the Five-Point Consensus.

QUESTION

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in light of the recent interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in alleged international waters (a) what is Singapore’s position under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the limits of a State’s sovereignty and enforcement rights beyond its territorial waters; and (b) how may such actions affect coastal states like Singapore in upholding the principles of freedom of navigation and the safe passage of civilian or humanitarian vessels.

REPLY

1 The political intention of the Global Sumud Flotilla was clear and widely publicised. It has sought to argue that Israel’s interception constitutes violations of international law including customary norms as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Israeli government has said that its interception was because it would not allow the flotilla to enter an active combat zone, i.e., the Gaza Strip, or breach a lawful naval blockade. This is a matter that would have to be settled at an appropriate forum.

2 Singapore has consistently called on all parties in the Gaza conflict to comply with relevant rules of international law, including international humanitarian law. This would also include compliance with the law of the sea. These rules apply equally in respect of maritime areas affected by the conflict as well as within the Gaza Strip. Respect for international law is of critical importance to small island states like Singapore.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

4 NOVEMBER 2025