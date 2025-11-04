Visit by Youk Bunna, Permanent Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Civil Service, Under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 4 to 8 November 2025

Permanent Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Civil Service Youk Bunna is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 4 to 8 November 2025. The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

During his visit, Permanent Secretary Youk will be hosted to breakfast by Minister of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang. He will receive briefings from the Public Service Division, Singapore Food Agency, Economic Development Board, and Health Sciences Authority. He will also visit the National Library, Singapore City Gallery, and National Museum of Singapore to learn about Singapore’s library management system and approach to urban planning and development.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

4 NOVEMBER 2025