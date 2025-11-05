Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question, 5 November 2025

Dr Hamid Razak: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether the Ministry monitors or provides guidance on foreign-linked fundraising events held in Singapore that may carry political or humanitarian implications abroad, to ensure that such activities are consistent with Singapore’s principles of neutrality and its commitment to a rules-based international order.

 

1 The Commissioner of Charities considers inputs from relevant Ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when reviewing permit applications for Fund-raising for Foreign Charitable Purposes. In general, the considerations include abiding by Singapore and international law.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 NOVEMBER 2025

 

