Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question, 5 November 2025

QUESTION Dr Hamid Razak: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether the Ministry monitors or provides guidance on foreign-linked fundraising events held in Singapore that may carry political or humanitarian implications abroad, to ensure that such activities are consistent with Singapore’s principles of neutrality and its commitment to a rules-based international order. REPLY 1 The Commissioner of Charities considers inputs from relevant Ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when reviewing permit applications for Fund-raising for Foreign Charitable Purposes. In general, the considerations include abiding by Singapore and international law. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 5 NOVEMBER 2025

