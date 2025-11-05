Passing of Former Ambassador Cheng Tong Fatt, 5 November 2025

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is saddened by the passing of former Ambassador Dr Cheng Tong Fatt on 4 November 2025. Dr Cheng was 96 years old. He served as Singapore’s first Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China from 1991 to 1998, as well as Ambassador to Japan from 1988 to 1991, with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to the Republic of Korea from 1988 to 1990. His last appointment in MFA was Ambassador-at-Large.

A dedicated public servant, Dr Cheng had made significant contributions to our foreign policy throughout his career with MFA. During his tenure in Beijing, Dr Cheng worked to foster close relationships between the leaders of Singapore and China, and build mindshare of Singapore’s developmental experience. He played a role in the establishment and development of the Suzhou Industrial Park – the first Government-to-Government project between Singapore and China – which remains a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. Dr Cheng nurtured a wide network of contacts with senior Chinese officials, and was active in promoting talent exchanges with China. These contributed to the development of strong mutual understanding and close people-to-people ties that continue to undergird relations today. As Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Korea, Dr Cheng helped lay the foundation of the substantive bilateral partnerships Singapore enjoys with the two countries today.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan offered his heartfelt condolences to Dr Cheng's family. Minister Balakrishnan said: "On behalf of the MFA family, I extend to the family of Dr Cheng Tong Fatt our deepest condolences. We are deeply saddened by his departure. He made lasting and crucial contributions to the development of Singapore’s diplomatic relations with China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. We are grateful to Dr Cheng for dedicating many decades of his life to public service.”

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Albert Chua remembered working with Dr Cheng who was a trailblazing diplomat and dedicated public servant, and whose wise counsel and dedication helped establish the foundation of Singapore's diplomatic relations with China during a crucial period in both nations' histories. "Dr Cheng's contributions will continue to inspire future generations of diplomats in their service to Singapore," Mr Chua added.



