Northwest Collision Named the Only Lexus-Approved Collision Center in Pinellas County, Florida

Northwest Collision Center in St. Petersburg earns Lexus OEM certification, becoming the only Lexus-approved collision center in Pinellas County.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Collision Center, a trusted leader in certified collision repair, proudly announces that it has become the only Lexus-approved collision center in Pinellas County, Florida. This distinction confirms the company’s continued leadership in precision automotive repair and customer service excellence.

Lexus certification represents one of the most demanding approval processes in the automotive industry. Facilities must meet rigorous standards for equipment, training, safety, and repair methodology. The designation authorizes Northwest Collision Center to perform structural and cosmetic repairs using Lexus-approved procedures, genuine OEM parts, and factory-quality refinishing processes.

As part of the certification, the shop also received official permission from Lexus to use brand logos and materials—a mark of trust that underscores the manufacturer’s confidence in the facility’s commitment to quality and integrity. This recognition allows Northwest Collision Center to align its branding and communication with Lexus’ strict corporate standards while serving owners throughout the region.

A Word from the Owner

“Being named the only Lexus-approved collision center in Pinellas County is a tremendous honor,” said Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center.

Located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710, Northwest Collision Center offers a full range of collision repair and restoration services. The shop’s growing list of OEM certifications—including Lexus, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW—demonstrates its long-standing commitment to advanced repair technology and continuous training.

About Northwest Collision Center

Founded in 1959, Northwest Collision Center is a family-owned and operated auto body repair facility serving St. Petersburg and the greater Pinellas County area. Known for its integrity, precision, and customer focus, the company provides frame straightening, dent repair, auto painting, ADAS calibration, and complete collision repair services. With more than 600 five-star Google Reviews and multiple manufacturer certifications, Northwest Collision Center continues to set the standard for excellence in automotive restoration.

