JEAN SAUNDERS SELECTED TO BE INDUCTED INTO BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES BY IAOTP

Jean Saunders will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jean Saunders, Assistant Chief of Member Relations for Project Lifesaver, was recently selected for induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes for 2026, recognizing her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. Bombshell Boss Babes is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male-dominated industries. These women thrive on the success of others and empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Jean Saunders has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has impacted her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Jean Saunders will accept this award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than three decades of entrepreneurial experience, Jean is a highly accomplished and respected leader. She currently serves as the Assistant Chief of Member Relations for Project Lifesaver, a 501(c)(3) community-based, public safety nonprofit organization that partners with law enforcement, fire/rescue agencies, and caregivers to protect—and when necessary, quickly locate—individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.Through its innovative program, Project Lifesaver has brought peace of mind to thousands of families by ensuring their loved ones remain safe and protected. To date, the organization has successfully aided in the rescue of more than 5,000 individuals. Under Jean's leadership, Project Lifesaver has grown exponentially, now encompassing over 1,800 public safety organizations across all 50 states, nine provinces in Canada, and agencies in Australia and Puerto Rico.Prior to her current role at Project Lifesaver, Jean held positions in Human Resources, Commercial Lending, and Vice President of Mortgage Lending at Central Fidelity Bank, Wachovia, and TowneBank.Throughout her illustrious career, Jean has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She received the IAOTP Empowered Woman Award 2025. She will be honored for her induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026.Looking back, Jean attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://projectlifesaver.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

