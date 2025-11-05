Governor Mills Statement on Rejection of Question 1
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on Maine voters' rejection of Question 1:
"Once again, Maine people have affirmed their faith in our free, fair, and secure elections, in this case by rejecting a direct attempt to restrict voting rights. Maine has long had one of the highest rates of voter turnout in the nation, in good part due to safe absentee voting -- and Maine people tonight have said they want to keep it that way."
Governor Mills urged Maine people to reject Question 1, saying the proposal would make it harder for many Mainers to exercise their right to vote.
