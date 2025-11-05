More Men Embrace Hormone Replacement and Longevity Medicine—One Maine Clinic Leads the Way

The goal is to make this information practical. No medical jargon—just the science men need to understand what’s really happening in their bodies and how to make lasting improvements.” — Dr. Michael Bedecs

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more men look for science-backed ways to live longer and stronger, Age Management Center of New England is hosting an event to explore the future of men’s health For decades, many men only went to the doctor when something was wrong. But that mindset is beginning to shift. According to Cleveland Clinic’s MENtion Itsurvey, while many men still skip annual check-ups, more are prioritizing prevention, fitness, and long-term well-being. Across the country, men are increasingly asking a new question: How can I live not just longer, but with better quality?In response to this growing interest in longevity and preventive medicine, Age Management Center, Maine’s leading hormone therapy and regenerative medicine clinic, will host a complimentary Men’s Longevity Medicine Event on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.The event will bring together medical experts and local men for an evening of conversation and expert insights about how science-driven testing—from VO₂ Max assessments to genetic and hormone analysis—can help men stay strong, focused, and active for years to come.“Too many men think slowing down is inevitable—but it’s not,” said Dr. Michael Bedecs, founder of Age Management Center. “We see men in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and even 80s who’ve lost their energy, motivation, and interest in fitness, intimacy, and life, and don’t know why. Low testosterone, metabolic decline, and stress all play a role. But with the right information and testing, men can feel stronger, think clearer, and age on their own terms. Longevity isn’t about chasing youth—it’s about protecting your future, keeping up with your kids, leading in your career, maintaining a healthy sex life, and staying confident and capable for decades to come.”Searches for “longevity medicine” have doubled in the past two years, according to Google Trends, and the Global Wellness Institute reports that the longevity economy—encompassing wellness, health optimization, and precision diagnostics—is expanding more than six percent annually, faster than the global economy overall. Across the country, clinics like Age Management Center are seeing more men in their 30s and 40s taking action early rather than waiting for symptoms to appear.“We’re seeing a real cultural shift,” said Dr. Marc Demers, clinical provider at Age Management Center. “Younger men are asking smarter questions: What’s my metabolic health? How’s my hormone balance? What’s my VO₂ Max? They’re starting to see longevity as a performance strategy, not a last-resort intervention.”Inside the EventAttendees at Age Management Center’s Men’s Longevity Medicine Event will gain firsthand insight into how personalized diagnostics are redefining men’s health. The evening will explore:-Advanced lab testing to uncover key drivers of energy, metabolism, and performance-Genetic and hormone analysis for personalized prevention and treatment-DEXA scans for body composition and bone health-Liquid-biopsy cancer screening for early detection-Cognitive and metabolic performance testing to assess focus, memory, and endurance“The goal,” said Dr. Bedecs, “is to make this information practical. No medical jargon—just the science men need to understand what’s really happening in their bodies and how to make lasting improvements.”Event DetailsDate: Thursday, November 13, 2025Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.Location: Total Mortgage, 311 Darling Ave, Suite B-54, South Portland, ME 04106Admission: Complimentary (registration required)Note: Seating is limited; early registration is encouraged.Register: Via Eventbrite About the Age Management Center of New EnglandFounded in 2006 by Dr. Michael Bedecs, a triple-board-certified physician, the Age Management Center of New England helps men and women live stronger, longer, and healthier lives through personalized medicine. With offices in Portland, Maine, the clinic specializes in hormone therapy, functional and regenerative medicine—including stem cell and exosome therapies—weight management, and advanced diagnostics. Its expert team, including Dr. Marc Demers, Anita Nicholson, Christie Shepherd, and Matthew Mitchell, creates tailored plans that restore balance, vitality, and confidence from the inside out.

