Media Advisory: State Police To Announce Suspect Charged In 2024 Road Rage Shooting; Total Of $60,000 Reward Offered In Two Unsolved Cases

November 5, 2025

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) –Members of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit along with local, state and federal partners identify the suspect charged in a fatal road rage shooting that claimed the life of Nyah Hairston on May 3, 2024 in Prince George’s County. Investigators continue to seek information in the road-rage deaths of Charles Marks and Delonte Hicks with one of the largest reward offers in the history of the Department.

WHAT: Police Identify Suspect Charged In 2024 Road Rage Homicide/Combined Reward of $60,000 Offered For Information Leading to Arrest In Two Unsolved Cases

($30,000 allocated for Charles Marks case/$30,000 allocated for Delonte Hicks case)

WHEN: Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: College Park Barrack

10100 Rhode Island Avenue

College Park, MD 20740

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov