Media Advisory: State Police To Announce Suspect Charged In 2024 Road Rage Shooting; Total Of $60,000 Reward Offered In Two Unsolved Cases

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) –Members of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit along with local, state and federal partners identify the suspect charged in a fatal road rage shooting that claimed the life of Nyah Hairston on May 3, 2024 in Prince George’s County.  Investigators continue to seek information in the road-rage deaths of Charles Marks and Delonte Hicks with one of the largest reward offers in the history of the Department.

 WHAT:          Police Identify Suspect Charged In 2024 Road Rage Homicide/Combined Reward of $60,000 Offered For Information Leading to Arrest In Two Unsolved Cases

($30,000 allocated for Charles Marks case/$30,000 allocated for Delonte Hicks case)

WHEN:          Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE:         College Park Barrack

                      10100 Rhode Island Avenue

                      College Park, MD  20740

