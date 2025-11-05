ABEP and Fetch Strategies Partner to Preserve Minnesota Business Legacies and Expand Black Economic Power

ABEP's new collaboration will co-develop a scholarship initiative for a February 2026 cohort

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An historic great wealth transfer is underway as baby boomer business owners retire—creating a powerful opportunity to build Black economic power through intergenerational wealth, job preservation, and local ownership. To meet this moment, the Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) and Fetch Strategies are collaborating on a Minnesota-focused initiative that helps aspiring entrepreneurs purchase and grow existing small businesses, preserving the legacy of local owners while keeping community anchors thriving.ABEP and Fetch will co-develop a scholarship initiative to expand access to a rigorous, cohort-based pathway to business ownership for Minnesota-based entrepreneurs (known as “searchers”). With sponsor and donor participation, the partners are seeking to fund at least three scholarships in the first year for Minnesotan searchers for Fetch’s February 2026 cohort, called the Entrepreneurship through Acquisition Launch Hub.This collaboration is part of a long-term strategy to honor and preserve the legacy of Minnesota business owners who are ready to retire by enabling qualified Minnesotans to purchase those businesses, maintain them as ongoing concerns, and grow them for the next generation. The approach protects local jobs, stabilizes neighborhoods, and circulates wealth within Minnesota’s Black community.About the EtA Launch Hub program• Strategy-first, operator-centered training: A 90-day cohort kick start with year-round reinforcement that emphasizes fit, readiness, and decision frameworks—so fellows pursue the right opportunities and avoid common pitfalls.• Built-in community for the full cycle: Weekly Deal Huddles to keep transactions moving, a monthly Searcher Circle for added training, mentoring and tackling big themes, and a mentoring pathway post-acquisition, called Challenge Point CEO Roundtable. Fellows also receive the Entrepreneurship through Acquisition Guidebook and access to Fetch’s VAULT, an AI-powered streaming and on-demand digital repository for entrepreneurs in the trenches for knowledge and inspiration.Funding plan and December 3rd event• To help seed the scholarship fund, ABEP is hosting a virtual CRA 101 on Wednesday December 3 to help nonprofits understand the Community Reinvestment Act. Partnership proceeds from this event are intended to support the scholarship pool.Timing and participation• Target cohort: Saturday Feb 7, 2026, with optional orientation on Jan 31st• Scholarship selection goal: January 16, 2026• Fellows are expected to contribute a portion of tuition to ensure shared commitment; final award details will be confirmed with sponsors.Get involved• Prospective Fellows for the EtA Launch Hub apply here.• Supporters (banks, CDFIs, foundations, corporate partners): Learn about CRA 101 partnerships and scholarship support: Partnership Packages • Q&As for the EtA Launch Hub. Click here for dates and session signup. ABOUT USThe Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is a transformative organization driving financial empowerment and equity within Black and underserved communities. Since its inception, ABEP has spearheaded impactful initiatives, including the Pimento Relief Fund to support businesses damaged by civil unrest in 2020 and the formation of the Arise Community Credit UnionFetch Strategies is a strategy-first, operator-centered hub equipping aspiring entrepreneurs and CEOs with portable leadership tools, a high-trust peer community, and practical momentum across acquisition and startup pathways.*For more information about Fetch Program and scholarships : Karen Spencer, Founder of Fetch Strategies.For more information about CRA 101 : Debra Hurston, Executive Director of ABEP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.