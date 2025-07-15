ABEP and Ujamaa Place Launch Strategic Partnership Bringing Financial Wellness to the Men of Ujamaa

Ujamaa Place

ABEP and Ujamaa Build Financial Wellness Partnership

Financial literacy is so much more than numbers. It's the key to unlocking doors of opportunity, empowering individuals to build their dreams, and transforming futures.” — Debra L. Hurston, ABEP Exec. Dir.

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is excited to announce a powerful new partnership with Ujamaa Place, aimed at expanding financial wellness education for Ujamaa participants. Together, the two organizations are launching a hands-on initiative that equips men with real-world tools to take control of their financial futures."This collaboration represents a crucial step towards empowering our participants with the financial knowledge they need to thrive," said William Bowman, Training & Best Practices Manager at Ujamaa Place.This partnership will integrate ABEP’s culturally responsive financial literacy curriculum into Ujamaa Place’s transformative programs, meeting participants where they are and walking with them toward long-term economic growth and power. Topics include budgeting, saving, building credit, and creating generational wealth.“Ujamaa Place changes lives, and that kind of transformation deserves financial strategies that stick,” said Aquilla Robinson, Program and Outreach Manager for the Financial Empowerment Center at ABEP. “ABEP wants to support that process and help individuals move from surviving check to check to having options, confidence, and clarity around their money.”The program began with an introductory workshop on July 1, 2025, and continues with ongoing group sessions over the course of five weeks. ABEP’s coaches and community partners work directly with Ujamaa cohorts to support their individual financial goals. To learn more about the Financial Empowerment Center at ABEP, visit www.abepmpls.org or call 612-588-7821.###About ABEP:The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is dedicated to advancing economic equity and financial inclusion for Black communities in the Twin Cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs, ABEP empowers individuals and families to build generational wealth and economic independence.About Ujamaa Place:"Ujamaa Place is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering African American men in St. Paul throughholistic support services, education, and workforce development. Since 2010, Ujamaa Place has been a catalyst for positivechange, helping individuals achieve personal and professional success."ABEP UJAMAA EDUCATION FACILITATORSJames Holmes, Jr., is a former board member of the Association for Black Economic Power. He has over 36 years of finance, organizational and leadership experience in corporate investments and is the founder and owner of Black Lions incorporated which includes Black Lion publications, Black Lion Investments, Black Lions Foundation and more. Holmes has written and published over a dozen adult and children’s financial literacy books.Daniel Johnson, is an experienced financial professional with a focus on uplifting the most vulnerable and underserved residents of North Minneapolis. Mr. Johnson is the former CEO of Arise Community Credit and previously held a variety of positions at Wells Fargo in Business and Consumer Banking, ranging from Personal Banker to Business Banker, to Branch Vice President. Additionally, he has served as the Vice President of Sales for the GEICO Branch and held insurance licenses in 50 states.Benson B. Webb Jr. brings a strong foundation in financial planning and community finance. As Board Treasurer of Arise Community Credit Union, he plays a key role in building financial infrastructure that serves historically excluded communities. His background includes leading financial empowerment programs, coaching individuals through behavioral finance, and managing ventures such as the Black Farmer Equity Initiative at Cargill.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.