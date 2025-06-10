Arise Community Credit Union to Officially Open on Juneteenth

Join us on the Capitol grounds on June 21st during the Anika Foundation Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth represents triumph, celebrating resilience and the journey toward economic empowerment. Arise is a realization of what Juneteenth represents for our community.” — Debra Hurston, ABEP Exec. Dir.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) proudly announces Arise Community Credit Union (Arise) will open on Juneteenth, 2025. This momentous occasion will be commemorated at the State Capitol Juneteenth event, inviting community members to unite in celebrating this significant day of freedom and economic empowerment.Guided by ABEP's steadfast commitment to economic empowerment and financial inclusion, Arise represents a pivotal resource for fostering wealth creation and financial independence within the community."Arise Community Credit Union, Minnesota's first Black-led community credit union, stands as a testament to our dedication to advancing economic equity," explained Dr. Juneau Robbins, ABEP Board Chair. "As the driving force behind Arise, ABEP has championed this initiative to fruition."Open to all, Arise Community Credit Union is dedicated to providing accessible banking services, equipping residents with the tools and resources essential for securing a stable financial future."We eagerly anticipate the launch of Arise Community Credit Union on this meaningful occasion," said Francis Odhiambo, CEO of Arise. "Juneteenth embodies principles of freedom and opportunity, and we take pride in offering a financial institution that empowers our community members to achieve their aspirations."While new members can officially begin opening accounts online on June 19th, a celebration will take place during the Anika Foundation ’s Juneteenth event at the State Capitol grounds, June 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ABEP and Arise representatives will be on site to engage with attendees, provide details about the credit union's services, and celebrate this historic milestone together.For further details about Arise Community Credit Union and to join us in the Juneteenth celebration, visit www.AriseCCU.org About ABEPAs the founding organization of Arise, the Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is committed to advancing

